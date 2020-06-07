B8 revitalizes Dota 2 roster, replaces every player but Dendi

After setting a dubious record for losing 24 games in a row, B8 isn’t quite ready to reel in its losses just yet.

Dendi remains with the roster, which has otherwise seen a complete overhaul. Most of the new additions are relatively unknown, having close to zero competitive experience or having been poached from tier-two CIS teams.

Did you miss the tournament games? We did! We received an invitation to closed qualifications for BEYOND EPIC. The start is tomorrow.



We will try to break the losing streak with the following roster:



1️⃣ Crystallis 🇳🇱

2️⃣ Dendi 🇺🇦

3️⃣ LastHero 🇧🇾

4️⃣ 5up 🇩🇪

5️⃣ fishman 🇧🇾

Offlaner Oleg “LastHero” Demidovich most recently played for Cyber Legacy, a CIS team who had been a constant fixture in the recent online leagues and upset a few juggernauts during their tournament runs, and LastHero seems to have caught Dendi’s eye.

Hard support Dmitriy “Fishman” Polishchuk has been teamless for about a month, having played most recently for FlyToMoon 2.0.

Crystallis, not to be confused with Natus Vincere’s carry Vladislav “Crystallize” Krystanek, and 5up are former teammates, who most recently played for an amateur team named 5UpJungz.

B8 has not played a match since setting the 24-loss record. The streak could still continue into the new life of the roster, due to debut at the qualifiers of the BEYOND EPIC tournament, a joint effort between tournament organizers Beyond the Summit and EPICENTER.