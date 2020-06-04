Beyond the Summit and EPICENTER partner for $250,000 BEYOND EPIC Dota 2 event

Beyond the Summit and EPICENTER are partnering to put on a $250,000 Dota 2 tournament, aptly titled BEYOND EPIC, with qualifiers set to begin on June 6.

This new event will feature two different brackets for China and the combined Europe/CIS region, and more than half of the teams have already been locked in for both sides of the tournament.

So far, EU/CIS has teams like Virtus.pro and OG are ready to battle it out, while all of the Chinese heavy hitters like PSG.LGD, Vici Gaming, and Royal Never Give Up have confirmed that they will be competing. In total, there will be 12 teams playing in EU/CIS and eight in China.

EU/CIS Teams

Virtus.pro

Natus Vincere

OG

Nigma

Team Liquid

Alliance

FlyToMoon

China Teams

PSG.LGD

Vici Gaming

Royal Never Give Up

CDEC Gaming

Invictus Gaming

Team Aster

Sparking Arrow Gaming

Open qualifiers will be held on June 6 and 7. The top team will qualify for the closed qualifiers, where they will play against seventh invited teams for one of those two spots. The Chinese qualifiers will start in the closed group stage, with no preliminary event since there is only one spot up for grabs.

EU/CIS closed qualifiers will begin on June 8, while the main event is scheduled to run from the June 15 to 24 with $200,000 on the line. China’s main event will be running alongside the main EU/CIS event, going from June 21 to 25, hosting the remaining $50,000 as its prize.

More information about match times, live broadcasts, and the remaining teams who received direct invites for the EU/CIS roster will be revealed in the coming days.