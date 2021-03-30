Alliance eliminated from ONE Esports Singapore Major after dismal group stage

Alliance is the fourth team to be eliminated from the ONE Esports Singapore Major, confirmed after a loss to regional rivals Team Liquid.

Qualifying from the stacked European Regional League in second place, Alliance was initially touted as one of the competition’s stronger teams. Instead, the squad will be the only team eliminated from the group stage.

When looking at the ONE Esports Singapore Major group stage standings after two days of play, one might be forgiven for thinking that somehow, the table was flipped. South American squad Thunder Predator has been a revelation, seizeing their chance in the spotlight to rack up a flawless day one with trademark SA aggression and camaraderie.

Even if Alliance wins their last game vs. Liquid, ongoing at the time of writing, the team’s best possible record is only 4-8. Southeast Asian team Neon Esports and Chinese squad Team Aster have both reached 5-9, securing spots in the lower bracket of the playoffs and guaranteeing Alliance’s mathematical elimination.

Alliance’s performances so far has been a stark departure from their Regional League showing. Where once was crisp execution from every member to allow star carry Nikobaby to shine, turned into misplays and out-of-sync moments.

Whether it was nerves, or an underperforming two days at the exact wrong time, or even larger problems, Alliance need to find ways to regain their form. In a shortened Dota Pro Circuit season, each tournament holds more weight than the last–and qualification to The International 10 can hinge on just a few good days.

