PGL updates ONE Esports Singapore Major format after two teams withdraw

PGL has updated the ONE Esports Singapore Major’s format following both beastcoast and Natus Vincere‘s withdrawal from the event due to COVID-19 concerns.

Both teams had been seeded into the later stages of the Dota Pro Circuit Major due to their performances during the Regional League. Hence, with more group stage and playoffs berths available, the tournament organizer is adjusting how many teams will be eliminated from the initial stages of the event.

Starting with the Wild Card stage, three teams will now move on to the group stage instead of two. A total of seven teams will then advance from the group stage into the playoff to fill the void left by beastcoast, who was seeded into the playoffs as the winner of the South American Regional League.

Three of those seven teams will qualify for the upper bracket, while the remaining four will be placed in the lower bracket.

No further rule changes have been made in regard to the format, prize pool and DPC point distribution, or any other aspect of the event. However, there is still a bit of time before the start of the Major for PGL and Valve to review and adjust as necessary.

The ONE Esports Singapore Major will kick off on March 27 with the revamped Wild Card round.

