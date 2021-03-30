Thunder Predator go undefeated, lock in playoff spot at ONE Esports Singapore Major

The Peruvian powerhouse is already moving on after a strong day one performance.

Quincy Crew took two splits with two of the top teams from the Wild Card round at the ONE Esports Singapore Major, but Thunder Predator shocked the entire Dota 2 world by demolishing four teams straight teams and going 4-0.

TP is the sole representative of South America still standing after beastcoast had to withdraw from the Major due to COVID-19 concerns. And with the hopes of an entire region on their shoulders, the Peruvian team crushed Alliance and Team Aster.

Is this how it's going to be? pic.twitter.com/JW1o3DrQIl — TNC Predator 🇵🇭 (@TNCPredator) March 29, 2021

Team Liquid and Quincy Crew put up a better fight but both ended up getting swept by Romel “Wu” Quinteros and his squad. In total, teams from the Americas went a combined 12-4 and 10-2 against teams from other regions.

With that day one performance, DatDota developer and Dota analyst Ben “Noxville” Steenhuisen confirmed that TP is guaranteed a spot in the playoffs. With three matches left, the last SA team standing has a 97.4 percent shot at finishing as the top seed in the group stage and a 99.8 percent chance at making it into the upper bracket.

Unweighted outcome %'s after Groups Day One.@ThunderAwakengg guaranteed to play in playoffs.



4-X is looking very Suez Canal-like pic.twitter.com/TClx9AwHZi — Ben Steenhuisen (@Noxville) March 29, 2021

PSG.LGD is the only other team that has a higher than a 50 percent chance at making the upper bracket, though they are still tied with Quincy Crew, Aster, Liquid, and Vici for second place.

Every team except for Alliance and LGD has three matches remaining before the group stage concludes later today. Alliance, currently tied for last in the standings, has four chances to try and turn things around and make the playoffs.

Explore the Next-Gen Consoles, Hot New Games, Featured Gaming Deals, Lightning Gaming Deals, and Much More.