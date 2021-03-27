Here are the ONE Esports Singapore DPC Major 2021 standings

The first LAN tournament in more than a year is finally here.

The first Major of the 2021 Dota Pro Circuit is finally here, though it isn’t going to run exactly how Valve and PGL originally planned it it out when things begin on March 27.

With two teams having to withdraw from the event, several rosters playing with stand-ins, and time for more problems to pop up, the ONE Esports Singapore Major is giving fans a lot more than just matches to watch.

Prize pool

PGL already had to adjust the format because both beastcoast and Na’Vi had to opt out of the Major due to COVID-19 concerns, but so far, that has not impacted the prize pool. 

In total, the Major has a $500,000 prize pool and 2,700 DPC points are up for grabs, with the top team taking home $200,000 and 500 points. 

Format

The event will be split into three stages: the Wild Card round, group stage, and playoffs. Starting with the Wild Card stage, which runs March 27 to 28, three teams will move on to the group stage instead of the originally planned two. 

A total of seven teams will then advance from the group stage into the playoff to fill the void left by beastcoast, who was seeded into the playoffs as the winner of the South American Regional League. 

Three of those seven teams will qualify for the upper bracket, while the remaining four will be placed in the lower bracket. This means only one team that makes it into the group stage will actually be eliminated. 

The playoffs, which begin on March 30, will be a standard double-elimination bracket. All matches will be a best-of-three, up until the grand finals, which will be a best-of-five.

With all of that in mind, here are the standings for the ONE Esports Singapore Major, split up between each round. 

Standings

Wild Card

RankTeamSeriesGamesSeed
1Nigma0-00-0Group Stage
2Team Liquid0-00-0Group Stage
3Vici Gaming0-00-0Group Stage
4PSG.LGD0-00-0Eliminated
5T10-00-0Eliminated
6AS Monaco Gambit0-00-0Eliminated

Group Stage

RankTeamSeriesGamesSeed
1Alliance0-00-0
2Neon Esports0-00-0
3Quincy Crew0-00-0
4Team Aster0-00-0
5Thunder Predator0-00-0
6TBD0-00-0
7TBD0-00-0
8TBD0-00-0Eliminated

Playoffs

RankTeamSeriesGames
1Team Secret0-00-0
2Invictus Gaming0-00-0
3Fnatic0-00-0
4Virtus.pro0-00-0
5Evil Geniuses0-00-0
6TBD0-00-0
7TBD0-00-0
8TBD0-00-0
9TBD0-00-0
10TBD0-00-0
11TBD0-00-0
12TBD0-00-0

