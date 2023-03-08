All sets in Dota 2’s Dead Reckoning Chests and how to get them

Dota 2’s long-awaited patch finally arrived on Mar. 6, adding a new hero, Muerta, to the roster, along with the Dead Reckoning event tied into her launch, balance changes, and more. The Dead Reckoning event allows players to obtain Dead Reckoning Chests and Keys and unlock event-themed sets, all of which have Festival of the Dead vibes.

Here’s everything you need to know, including how to obtain and unlock them, what sets they contain, and more.

How to get and unlock Dead Reckoning Chests in Dota 2

Getting Dead Reckoning Chests in Dota 2 is one thing, but unlocking them is another. The chests are obtained via the event-themed mini-game, while the keys to unlock them need to be purchased.

The premise of the event-themed mini-game is simple. At the start of every Dota 2 game, regardless of the mode, a player will have a designated enemy target. Killing them or assisting others in killing them grants Muerta’s Flowers, which can be exchanged for Dead Reckoning Chests.

Points are awarded as follows:

One kill on the designated player yields two flowers

One assist on the designated player yields one flower

The player who has killed or assisted in killing the other more in the head-to-head battle will receive two bonus flowers

Rewards are halved in Turbo

Initially, one chest costs two flowers, but this will increase the more chests a player unlocks. To unlock them players need Dead Reckoning Keys. Players start off with five free ones, but the rest need to be purchased in the shop for $2.49 or 20,000 shards.

Screengrab via Valve

All Dead Reckoning sets in Dota 2

There are 16 Dead Reckoning sets in total. They’re divided into three tiers based on their rarity.

Tier 1

Bantam Blaze Shadow Shaman

Screengrab via Valve

Darkwater Dominion Phantom Lancer

Screengrab via Valve

Feasts of Fear Bane

Screengrab via Valve

Flight of the Crimson Queen Death Prophet

Screengrab via Valve

Fruits of Wane Leshrac

Screengrab via Valve

Gilded Decay Ancient Apparition

Screengrab via Valve

Ruby-ridged Recluse Broodmother

Screengrab via Valve

Songs of the Soulfinch Windranger

Screengrab via Valve

Tier 2

Dead Heat Lina

Screengrab via Valve

Death Adder Medusa

Screengrab via Valve

Dying Light Dawnbreaker

Screengrab via Valve

Expired Gun Sniper

Screengrab via Valve

Soul Serpent Viper

Screengrab via Valve

Spectral Hunter Anti-Mage

Screengrab via Valve

Tier 3

Altar Ball Io

Screengrab via Valve

Doll of the Dead Pudge

Screengrab via Valve

It’s also worth noting the Doll of the Dead Pudge Set also includes the Toy Butcher Pudge Persona, as mentioned in its description. For that reason, it’s the most valuable Dota 2 set in Dead Reckoning Chests by far.