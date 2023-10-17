DnD releases players into the multiverse with Planescape physical bundle

The DnD 5E book set, Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse dropped on the official DnD Store on Oct. 17th.

This outlandish bundle comes with three distinct books: A character option tome in Sigil of the Outlands, an adventure book with Turn of Fortune’s Wheel, and a bestiary expansion with Morte’s Planar Parade.

Sigil of the Outlands comes with seven new plane-based feats and two backgrounds that link into said feats. These feats offer additional cantrips, spell options, damage resistances and damage bumps based on the linked plane of existence. It also includes some fascinating magic items that are situationally better in alternate dimensions as well as a handful of spells handy for any Horizon Walker Ranger—though, sadly, not on the Ranger spell list.

The map and screen are impressive art pieces. Image via Wizards of the Coast.

The other two books sets DMs up for success in the Planescape, a historic DnD campaign setting that lets players jump across the Sigil and the Outlands. Turn of Fortune’s Wheel is designed for level three adventurers (the only good starting level) and goes up to level 10 before a time-skip to 17. Morte’s Planar Parade primarily concerns itself with statblocks that any Oath of Watchers Paladin would love to sink their teeth into.

That’s not all you get with the physical bundle, thankfully. You’ll also land yourself a poster map that has Sigil on one side and the Outlands on the other, which are great for explaining location during a campaign. The DM screen includes the standard DM information you want in a pinch, with some extra flavor for plane chicanery.

The Planescape is an incredible campaign setting with so many opportunities to explore alternate dimensions and different philosophies. But, you don’t need to hear that from us. Brennan Lee Mulligan, Dungeon Master of hit DnD shows like Fantasy High, was more than happy to explain the impact the Planescape had on his life in a brief interview with DnDBeyond.

“It is the weirdest campaign setting DnD ever made, and it’s the most fun,” explained Mulligan when describing the unique campaign setting of Planescape. Mulligan specifically remembers playing in a similar campaign as a kid, where “adventures in realms where ideas are made matter” impacted him as a storyteller.

“It literally puts you in the physical environs of ideology,” stated Mulligan while walking through his favorite parts of the setting—before a lengthy diatribe into how to pronounce the city name “Sigil.” Ideologies are a big part of the multiple factions atop the infinite spire of the core city of the Planescape.

If you want to expand your ideas of what a player character or a fantasy campaign looks like, Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse is available in digital form on DnDBeyond and with a physical bundle through the DnDStore. The digital edition provides all three books from the physical edition—Sigil of the Outlands, Turn of Fortune’s Wheel, and Morte’s Planar Parade—under Planescape: Adventures in the Multiverse. So, don’t worry about having to purchase each one separately.

About the author