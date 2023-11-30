Matt Mercer ‘would love’ a Critical Role video game—and, honestly, so would we

Matt Mercer, the Dungeon Master for the acclaimed video series Critical Role, said on Nov. 29 that he’d love to turn the show into a video game in the future. Though the idea sounds exciting, Mercer hinted that it needs to be done carefully.

“The leap into video games would be an incredible endeavor and would require the right idea, the right development studio, and the right budget,” Mercer said in an interview with Dicebreaker. “I would love to see that in the future, should all those stars align.”

Making a game is a challenging but obvious step for Critical Role. Photo via Critical Role

Critical Role started with just a bunch of friends playing Dungeons and Dragons and has kept growing in popularity after the cast started to stream and make videos of their playthroughs in 2015. Since then, Critical Role has been adapted into a successful animated TV series called The Legend of Vox Machina, and members of the show are involved in developing tabletop games through a publisher called Darrington Press.

With all the exposure that Larian Studios’ Baldur’s Gate 3 brought to computer RPGs, we’re simply bound to see more CRPGs get developed over the next few years. Larian managed to make a nearly perfect game based on DnD 5E, and after Mercer said he “would love” to make a Critical Role video game, fans of both products are already asking for a collaboration.

“Somebody get Larian Studios on the horn,” one fan wrote on X, formerly known as Twitter. “Look just sell Larian the rights and use BG3 as a basis, it would be SO good,” another fan wrote.

Can you imagine a game as good as BG3 in terms of mechanics, but with a Critical Role story? Image via Larian Studios

While Mercer seems cautious about taking this next step, he already has the approval of Critical Role fans as many said they’d help fund the game if necessary. All we can do now is wait and see if the idea materializes one day.