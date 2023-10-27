Wild Disney Lorcana one-drop Rare pushes Aggro through Rise of the Floodborn

The Ravensburger design team for Disney Lorcana may have gone too far with Pinocchio, Star Attraction, the latest Rise of the Floodborn spoiler previewed on Oct. 27.

One of the first popular and competitive decks crafted by players following the launch of Disney Lorcana: The First Chapter was an Aggro build in the colors Amber and Amethyst, expanding upon the Starter Deck of the same colors. The Aggro archetype is often the most popular at a TCG set launch, and it didn’t take long for Amber/Amethyst to become Amber/Steel, one of the most competitive decks in the Disney Lorcana meta at time of writing.

Aggro may have a new look, though, with the release of Rise of the Floodborn. Pinocchio, Star Attraction, previewed by Tabletop Gaming today, is the most pushed Aggro card in Lorcana overall at time of writing.

Pinocchio, Star Attraction

Pinocchio, Star Attraction | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Featured in the Amethyst color, Pinocchio, Star Attraction is a two-drop 1/1 with three Lore. But it does have its downsides.

Casting cost : Two (un-Inkable)

: Two (un-Inkable) Type : Storyborn and Hero

: Storyborn and Hero Rarity : Rare

: Rare Color : Amethyst

: Amethyst Stats : 1/1

: 1/1 Lore: Three

Reviving the Amber/Amethyst build with Pinocchio, Star Attraction as a two-drop is scary, even for an Aggro sympathizer like myself. There are some hurdles the deck would need to overcome, though, like not having enough Inkable cards in the build or protecting Pinocchio, Star Attraction from removal on Curve since Simba, Protective Cub is also a two-drop.

Pinocchio, Star Attraction could find a home in the ever-forming Amethyst Bounce deck thanks to cards like Madam Mim, Purple Dragon on the top end of the bounce package, and the Merlin cycle during the mid-game, which are slated to release through Rise of the Floodborn.

The Lorcana Amethyst Bounce deck bounces your own stuff to gain advantage during a match, which includes earning Lore without Questing. But much like Aristocrats in Magic: The Gathering, pinging damage or scooping up a Lore here and there isn’t enough to win. An early Aggro card like Pinocchio, Star Attraction could, however, give the potential build the early game it needs to win.

Players can test out Pinocchio, Star Attraction on Nov. 17 when Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn drops into local game stores for a soft launch before its big release on Dec. 1.

