Legendary Disney Lorcana Madam Mim Character completes bounce package

The Disney Lorcana bounce package had its final Rise of the Floodborn spoiler drop on Oct. 19, featuring another variant of Madam Mim.

Throughout the week, Disney and Ravensburger have been dropping Rise of the Floodborn spoilers leading up to the soft launch on Nov. 17. Many have featured Characters in the Amethyst color that have a bounce package, gaining value when a Character of yours is returned to hand. At the core of the bounce package is the Merlin cycle, with Arthur, Wizard’s Apprentice sneaking in as an alternative bounce engine.

There’s also Madam Mim, Snake, which is a solid early-game bounce engine. And now, another variant of Madam Mim has been revealed called Madam Mim, Purple Dragon, who is ideally a top-end finisher within the Amethyst bounce package.

Madam Mim, Purple Dragon

Madam Mim, Purple Dragon | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Costing seven Inkable mana to cast, Madam Mim, Purple Dragon is a Legendary Character that fuels the bounce package while also showing off four Lore and the Evasive keyword.

Casting cost : Seven (Inkable)

: Seven (Inkable) Type : Stroyborn, Villain, Sorcerer, and Dragon

: Stroyborn, Villain, Sorcerer, and Dragon Stats : 5/7

: 5/7 Lore : Four

: Four Keyword : Evasive

: Evasive I Win, I Win ability: When you play this Character, banish her or return another two chosen Characters of yours to hand.

Much like Micky Mouse, Brave Little Tailor, Madam Mim, Purple Dragon is a top-end Inkable finisher with four Lore and Evasive. The dragon has better stats and costs one less to play than Mickey. But the catch is within Madim Mim’s ability as the purple dragon is optimal within a build that supports the bounce package.

Madam Mim, Purple Dragon has plenty going for it, from beefy health of seven to Evasive and four Lore. In the early game, Madam Mim, Snake wants to target cards like Merlin, Squirrel for card advantage while Madam Mim, Purple Dragon likely wants to target Merlin, Goat or Merlin, Crab if they need to take out an opponent’s big finisher.

Players can test out Madam Mim, Purple Dragon, and the entire bounce package, with the launch of Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn on Nov. 17.

