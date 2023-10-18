Disney Lorcana Rise of the Floodborn spoilers create nasty combo in Amethyst

Two Amethyst Characters in Rise of the Floodborn may shake up the meta.

The color Amethyst became a topic of conversation on Oct. 18 through two Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn spoilers, Merlin, Crab, and Madam Mim, Snake that dropped through the Lorcana Discord.

Spoilers for the second Dinsey Lorcana set, Rise of the Floodborn, continued on Oct. 18 with both cards featuring the Amethyst color. More than 200 cards will get included in the upcoming set that is slated to drop early into local game stores on Nov. 17. The two Rise of the Floodborn spoilers, Merlin, Crab, and Madam Mim, Snake form a dangerous combo between the two Characters’s abilities. And I feel confident that both will have an impact on the meta going forward.

Madam Mim, Snake Disney Lorcana spoiler

Madam Mim, Snake | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Madam Mim, Snake is a two-drop 3/3 that either banishes itself upon entering the battlefield or returns another Character you own back to hand.

Casting cost : Two (Inkable)

: Two (Inkable) Type : Storyborn, Villain, Sorcerer

: Storyborn, Villain, Sorcerer Color : Amethyst

: Amethyst Stats : 3/3

: 3/3 Just You Wait ability: When you play this Character, banish her or return a chosen Character of yours to your hand

Bounce effects on your own Characters are a powerful ability, especially when combined with the Rise of the Floodborn spoiler Merlin, Squirrel, a two-drop 2/1 that upon entering play and leaving lets you look at the top card of your deck.

There are other possible combos too, like bouncing an Aladdin, Street Rat to ding an opponent for another loss of Lore. Mickey Mouse, Detective is another solid target to ramp again if needed. Bouncing low-cost Characters is another option, fueling late-game card draw through Stitch, Rock Star. And Madam Mim, Snake works well with the other spoiler from today, Merlin, Crab.

Related Disney Lorcana Legendary clock spoiler empowers new mechanic with flavorful ability

Merlin, Crab Disney Lorcana spoiler

Merlin, Crab | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Merlin, Crab is another Dinsey Lorcana Amethyst Character with a casting cost of three (Inkable) and 3/3 stats.

Casting cost : Three (Inkable)

: Three (Inkable) Type : Storyborn, Mentor, Sorcerer

: Storyborn, Mentor, Sorcerer Color : Amethyst

: Amethyst Stats : 3/3

: 3/3 Ready Or Not! ability: When you play this character and when he leaves play, the chosen Character gains Challenger plus-three.

Bouncing Merlin, Crab with Madam Mim, Snake on the same turn that the crab is played can potentially give another Character plus-six when Challenging. This is an exceptionally powerful combo that can potentially knock out any Character in the TCG, and I feel works nicely with the Dinsey Lorcana color Amber when it comes to bouncing low-cost creatures with Madam Mim, Snake.

Both Rise of the Floodborn spoilers from today are strong, but I’m not sure they’re an automatic four-of in a deck. Madam Mim is likely a good Character to have two copies of, maybe three depending on the build. Merlin Crab is likely two copies too, unless the build is made up of mostly low-cost and low-statted Characters. And both are low-rarity cards, making them easy to acquire.

Players can test out the new Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn spoilers on Nov. 17 when the set releases early through local game stores. An official launch date through retail stores will take place on Dec. 1.

Related All Disney Lorcana The First Chapter cards worth money

About the author