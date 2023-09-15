Who is the villager who says ‘wakkk’ in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

The Haunted Holiday Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley is really testing your Disney knowledge with tasks that are tough to complete unless you know the residents of the valley extremely well.

One of the most confusing tasks you’ll need to complete is to spend time with a villager who says “wakkk,” a rather strange catchphrase you likely won’t recognize unless you think about it very deeply.

Once you know who you’re looking for, this task is super easy to complete. Here’s how you find the villager who says “wakkk” in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to hang out with a villager who says “wakkk” in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To hang out with the Disney Dreamlight Valley villager who says “wakkk,” you’ll need to find the classic character Donald Duck and embark on an adventure with him for 30 minutes. You can work on tasks around the valley like quests or farming or instead choose to just sit around and wait for the 30 minutes to conclude.

Donald Duck regularly quacks and makes a sound that can most closely be described as “wakkk,” so this is what the Haunted Holiday Star Path task is referencing. Once the 30 minutes of hanging out with him have passed, you will be rewarded with 10 lollipop tokens to spend on any rewards you desire on the Haunted Holiday Star Path.

If you can’t find him, listen closely for the signature sounds of his tantrum. Image via Gameloft

How to hang out with a villager who says “walk” in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Some players have been getting confused and thinking they need to look for the character who says walk to complete this duty, but the actual task is to find the Disney villager who says “wakkk,” which is Donald Duck. If you think you’re trying to figure out who says “walk” for a Haunted Holiday Star Path task, you are actually looking for the villager who says “wakkk” and you need to spend time with the iconic Disney duck.

