Where to find Purple Impatiens in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Flowers can be found in every Biome within Disney Dreamlight Valley, and there’s one beautiful flower you may need to pick, whether for crafting or enjoyment, and that’s the Purple Impatiens. Purple Impatiens can only be found in one Biome in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Here’s what you need to know about Purple Impatiens and where to find them.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Where to find Purple Impatiens

Purple Impatiens can be found in the dark and foreboding biome of The Forgotten Lands, which you can unlock for 15,000 Dreamlight.

You can enter The Forgotten Lands through the Sunlit Plateau. Screenshot by Dot Esports

As the name suggests, this flower is purple, and as it’s a flower, it can grow wild within this biome. Because The Forgotten Lands is so dark and gloomy, it can be hard to tell the flowers apart. But they are tall flowers with five purple flower buds.

If you need to farm this particular flower for a crafting recipe, it has an average spawn rate and time, meaning that only four Purple Impatiens will spawn at once, and only one will respawn every 30 minutes. They do take a while to appear.

The Purple Impatiens is easy to spot once you know what to look for. Screenshot by Dot Esports

When farming for harvesting materials like flowers, I generally pick all the flowers in a Biome and store them in one of my many Dreamlight Valley storage boxes, as the spawn rates can seem like an eternity when you’re enjoying crafting and customizing your Valley. Then, if you’re ever in a pinch, you’ll have some on hand.

What can you craft with Purple Impatiens?

Purple Impatiens are one of the many materials you’ll need if you’d like to craft any of the following items:

Impatiens and Bromeliad Pot: Flower Pots, Purple Impatiens, and two Yellow Bromeliad

Flower Pots, Purple Impatiens, and two Yellow Bromeliad Pink and Blue Flower Disk: Round Soil Area, two Purple Impatiens, Pink Bromeliad, and two Blue Star Lilys

Round Soil Area, two Purple Impatiens, Pink Bromeliad, and two Blue Star Lilys Pink, Blue, and Purple Flower Rectangle: Rectangular Soil Area, Pink Houseleek, two Blue Marsh Milkweeds, and two Purple Impatiens.

There are so many flowers you can use in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but this is everything you need to know about the Purple Impatiens and where to find them!

