Disney Dreamlight Valley fox favorite food: How to feed foxes

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, players will come across various wildlife creatures collectively known as Critters. One of the animals you may come across is the fox which you can befriend as a companion after you feed the Critter its favorite food.

Here’s everything you need to know about getting and feeding foxes their favorite food in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

What is fox’s favorite food in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Every fox’s favorite food in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the White Sturgeon fish. You can only catch this fish from the Frosted Heights biome, which is also the only area you’ll find foxes hanging around in.

Like all other Critters, you can find foxes freely roaming around their specific biome. You can hover over each fox in the “Critters” tab under the “Collection” page to see which ones are out and about roaming around at that time.

The fox is one of the easier Critters to feed. Screenshot via Dot Esports

You can consume the White Sturgeon fish to get 1,800 Energy. Players can also sell this item for 1,200 Star Coins, but we recommend feeding it to Foxes. Find a Fox, and give it the White Sturgeon Fish to progress in Dreamlight Duties.

How to feed foxes in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Every Disney Dreamlight Valley Critter has specific patterns that players need to follow before they can feed them. For foxes, players will essentially need to play a game of tag where they chase the fox around to various spots across the biome until it stops and lets them interact with it.

Once you’ve chased the fox down, press the “Approach” button to select an item to feed it. You can technically feed it any food, but you’ll only be rewarded and make progress toward unlocking the fox as a companion when you give it a White Sturgeon.

The “Approach” option will appear once the fox is done playing tag. Screenshot via Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

How to catch White Sturgeon in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Most fish can be found throughout multiple biomes in Disney Dreamlgiht Valley, but the White Sturgeon can exclusively be caught in the Frosted Heights biome.

This is quite a rare fish, so you’ll only be able to obtain it when you fish at orange bubbling spots in the Frosted Heights area. Orange ripple spots are the rarest of all, so it’s probably going to take you a while to catch some White Sturgeons as the orange spots will randomly appear. Make sure you fish at all bubbling spots in the biome to make new fishing spots appear.

Once you have found an orange bubble spot in the Frosted Heights biome, take out your Fishing Rod and cast a line inside these ripples to start fishing. After waiting a few seconds, you’ll need to pull the fish whenever the prompt shows up.

You need to find a golden ripple to fish for a Sturgeon. Screenshot via Dot Esports

Since the White Sturgeon is a rare fish, you’ll need to work extra hard to actually catch it. Each of the different ripple colors requires a different number of successful pulls. White ripples require three pulls, blue ripples need around four pulls, and golden ones need five pulls.

Catching the White Sturgeon will take five successful pull moves, so you may need a couple of tries before you get it just right. Be sure to bring along a Disney character who has the fishing companion role so that you have a chance of obtaining more than one White Sturgeon when you do catch one.

