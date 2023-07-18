What time does the DreamSnaps Update drop in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

It’s nearly time for another Disney Dreamlight Valley update that promises players new content to explore.

The next expansion is called the “DreamSnaps Update” and it’s arriving quite soon. Thus, players who want to experience the new content as soon as possible will want to be aware of exactly when it arrives.

When does the Disney Dreamlight Valley DreamSnaps Update release?

Disney Dreamlight Valley’s sixth major content update will launch on July 19 at 8am CT. Although Gameloft sends it out to all platforms at this time, some players may not be able to download it until slightly later than this time.

After the update is released, players will immediately be able to explore the new DreamSnaps feature and get to meet Vanellope von Schweetz from Wreck-It Ralph. Since this expansion is the first one following “The Remembering” update, it’s a lot smaller in scale but does promise players two fairly large additions.

The player standing between a chest of Moonstones and a DreamSnaps trophy.
Players can earn Moonstones and other rewards for participating in DreamSnaps challenges. Image via Gameloft

The DreamSnaps feature is a new gameplay addition that allows players to tackle weekly creativity challenges based on a specific theme. Players who participate will be rewarded with Moonstones and can also earn additional prizes for voting in each competition and for scoring highly in the challenge.

Vanellope’s arrival offers players lots of new gameplay opportunities. She will have a few friendship quests to tackle, many unlockable items earned through getting to know her better, and a new house for players to add to their valley.

Beyond the arrival of the DreamSnaps feature and Vanellope, the “DreamSnaps Update” is more focused on bug fixes and small changes than massive additions according to the patch notes for the update. But while this update will be a smaller one, players have a lot to look forward to based on the roadmap for the rest of the year including a Beauty and the Beast Realm, the arrival of a multiplayer feature, and more surprises.

