This bizarre Olaf quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley has completely baffled players

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, we usually only get new quests as part of major updates or as friendships are leveled up, but a very random quest from Olaf has arrived to completely confuse all of us.

The “A Sticky Situation” quest is randomly popping up at different times for all players, according to the Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord and Reddit. It arrived for me right alongside The Forgotten’s “The Magic in Everything” quest, but other players have had it released at various other times.

This quest, if you can even call it that, asks you to talk with Olaf, who then gives you 10 of the worst chairs you have ever seen in your life. And that’s all there is to this task.

When you do talk to Olaf to receive these chairs, he mentions back when you previously gave him 100 Sticks as part of the Fairy Godmother’s level four “A Lost Book” friendship quest. He has apparently been crafting chairs ever since then, but it’s still pretty odd that this would come up as a quest and that the result of this much waiting ended up being 10 crude chairs you can craft yourself.

Due to the odd nature of this quest and the strange time it arrived at, some players have been speculating that it could potentially be some kind of teaser for something coming in the future.

The theory I most hope is true is that the 10 chairs represent the 10 key members of the Madrigal family from Encanto excluding Mirabel, who is already in the valley, and Abuela, who is the leader and exists separately because of this. Mirabel is a leader of the family too and neither of them counts as part of the 10 members with unique abilities.

Thanks, I guess?

If this is true, the chairs would represent Mirabel’s sisters Isabela and Luisa, her parents Julieta and Agustín, her aunt and uncle Pepa and Félix, their children Antonio, Camilo, and Dolores, and her infamous uncle Bruno whom we don’t talk about. Mirabel seems quite lonely in her massive casita all by herself, so it does seem inevitable that her family should join her at some point, which could be what this seemingly random quest is hinting at.

The other theory in circulation is that the chairs might be for some kind of surprise party or event arriving sometime soon. Disney Dreamlight Valley has had quite a few special events ranging from the Halloween Trick or Treat celebration to the springtime Eggstravaganza, so it’s always possible that Gameloft is working on some other event for us to enjoy. Halloween isn’t too far off and there’s already a Haunted Holiday Star Path to tackle, so perhaps these chairs are part of an event dedicated to the spooky season or some other surprise event entirely.

It’s also very possible that Olaf’s quest means nothing at all, in which case it will simply be known as the most bizarre and random quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley history.

