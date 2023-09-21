This bizarre Olaf quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley has completely baffled players

This snowman definitely has too much time on his hands.

The player taking a selfie with Olaf in the Frosted Heights biome.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, we usually only get new quests as part of major updates or as friendships are leveled up, but a very random quest from Olaf has arrived to completely confuse all of us.

The “A Sticky Situation” quest is randomly popping up at different times for all players, according to the Disney Dreamlight Valley Discord and Reddit. It arrived for me right alongside The Forgotten’s “The Magic in Everything” quest, but other players have had it released at various other times.

This quest, if you can even call it that, asks you to talk with Olaf, who then gives you 10 of the worst chairs you have ever seen in your life. And that’s all there is to this task.

Anyone else a little confused???
byu/cit1409 inDreamlightValley

When you do talk to Olaf to receive these chairs, he mentions back when you previously gave him 100 Sticks as part of the Fairy Godmother’s level four “A Lost Book” friendship quest. He has apparently been crafting chairs ever since then, but it’s still pretty odd that this would come up as a quest and that the result of this much waiting ended up being 10 crude chairs you can craft yourself.

Due to the odd nature of this quest and the strange time it arrived at, some players have been speculating that it could potentially be some kind of teaser for something coming in the future.

The theory I most hope is true is that the 10 chairs represent the 10 key members of the Madrigal family from Encanto excluding Mirabel, who is already in the valley, and Abuela, who is the leader and exists separately because of this. Mirabel is a leader of the family too and neither of them counts as part of the 10 members with unique abilities.

The player talking to Olaf and receiving 10 sturdy chairs.
Thanks, I guess? Screenshot via Dot Esports

If this is true, the chairs would represent Mirabel’s sisters Isabela and Luisa, her parents Julieta and Agustín, her aunt and uncle Pepa and Félix, their children Antonio, Camilo, and Dolores, and her infamous uncle Bruno whom we don’t talk about. Mirabel seems quite lonely in her massive casita all by herself, so it does seem inevitable that her family should join her at some point, which could be what this seemingly random quest is hinting at.

The other theory in circulation is that the chairs might be for some kind of surprise party or event arriving sometime soon. Disney Dreamlight Valley has had quite a few special events ranging from the Halloween Trick or Treat celebration to the springtime Eggstravaganza, so it’s always possible that Gameloft is working on some other event for us to enjoy. Halloween isn’t too far off and there’s already a Haunted Holiday Star Path to tackle, so perhaps these chairs are part of an event dedicated to the spooky season or some other surprise event entirely.

Related
Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character
Disney Dreamlight Valley players have an amazing idea for making traveling easier

It’s also very possible that Olaf’s quest means nothing at all, in which case it will simply be known as the most bizarre and random quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley history.

About the author
Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay