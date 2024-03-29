Spring is finally here, and Disney Dreamlight Valley is hosting its Eggstravaganza Event just like last year. To get in the spirit of this holiday, you can make several new cooking recipes, one of which is Spring Mimosa Eggs.

Here’s how to make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Spring Mimosa Eggs recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Three Eggstravaganza Eggs and a bit of Basil. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Spring Mimosa Eggs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, use the following ingredients at any cooking station:

Egg-cellent Fruit

Spring V-EGG-etable

Wild Spring Egg

Basil

In other words, to make this dish, you need to combine the three Eggs, which can be found only during the Eggstravaganza Event, with a bit of Basil.

How to get all Spring Mimosa Eggs ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You can find Wild Spring Eggs everywhere in your valley. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can pick Egg-cellent fruit from these bushes. Screenshot by Dot Esports Once they are fully grown, you can harvest Spring V-EGG-etables. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Here’s how to get all three Eggstravaganza Eggs:

Egg-cellent Fruit : You might have already noticed that three berry bushes have spawned in your valley at random places. These are the Egg-cellent Fruit bushes . Harvest them to get some Eggs. You may also want to move them somewhere else because they can spawn in weird locations.

: You might have already noticed that have spawned in your valley at random places. These are the . Harvest them to get some Eggs. You may also want to move them somewhere else because they can spawn in weird locations. Wild Spring Egg : Just like the holiday it’s based on, you can walk around your Valley and collect eggs . These bright blue Eggs can spawn in any biome but I always find the most in the Peaceful Meadows .

: Just like the holiday it’s based on, you can . These bright blue Eggs can spawn in any biome but I always find the . Spring V-EGG-etable : You can craft Spring V-EGG-etable Seeds at any crafting station. To Craft one seed bag, you need one Egg-Cellent Fruit, one Wild Spring Egg, and 20 Dreamlight . Once you craft a few bags, dig a few holes and plant the seeds. If you’re in a hurry, use Miracle Growth Elixir to make the Spring V-EGG-etables grow instantly.

: You can at any crafting station. To Craft one seed bag, you need . Once you craft a few bags, dig a few holes and plant the seeds. If you’re in a hurry, use to make the Spring V-EGG-etables grow instantly. Basil: They grow all over Peaceful Meadows, so just walk around and collect some.

