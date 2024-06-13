Forgot password
Remy next to a bowl of ruby masoor dal in disney dreamlight valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft.
How to make Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Befriend Rapunzel with this delicious dish.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Jun 12, 2024 07:44 pm

Ruby Masoor Dal is a three-star entree you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley through the A Rift in Time expansion. This particular recipe is rated three stars, which means you’ll only need three ingredients to whip it up.

While two ingredients are easy, the final one is only available on the Eternity Isle and getting it can be tricky; you’ll need Star Coins to access this recipe.

Here’s how to put together Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

To make Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need three ingredients: Chili Pepper, Tomato, and Ruby Lentils. In the ingredients table below, you’ll find where you can get each ingredient for this entree.

IngredientHow to get
Chili PepperChili Peppers can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau (Dreamlight Valley realm).
TomatoTomatoes can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach (Dreamlight Valley realm).
Ruby LentilsRuby Lentils can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Wild Tangle (Eternity Isle realm). However, you must upgrade Goofy’s Stall twice to access Ruby Lentils.

Once you’ve collected all these ingredients, you can then make Ruby Masoor Dal at any cooking station in Disney Dreamlight Valley by adding them to the pot and selecting “start cooking.” It will be added to your Eternity Isle recipe collection, and you can easily make it again via the entree recipe tab at any cooking station.

Ruby Masoor Dal Star Coin earnings and energy regeneration stats

ruby masoor dal dreamlight valley stats
It’s one of the many Eternity Isle recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have a Ruby Masoor Dal in your inventory, you can sell it for 357 Star Coins or consume it to regain 405 energy. This isn’t much, but it can be great if you need quick coins or more energy to complete activities around the realms.

This is a crucial recipe for Rapunzel, so having a couple of these on hand is a good idea to avoid running around and waiting for the ingredients to grow.

Whatever you’re planning to use it for, this is everything you need to know about how to make Ruby Masoor Dal in Dreamlight Valley.

Author
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.
twitter