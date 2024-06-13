Ruby Masoor Dal is a three-star entree you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley through the A Rift in Time expansion. This particular recipe is rated three stars, which means you’ll only need three ingredients to whip it up.

While two ingredients are easy, the final one is only available on the Eternity Isle and getting it can be tricky; you’ll need Star Coins to access this recipe.

Here’s how to put together Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, explained

You only need one of each ingredient. Screenshot by Dot Esports Goofy sells Chili Peppers at his stall in Sunlit Plateau. Screenshot by Dot Esports You can sometimes purchase grown tomatoes or tomato seeds. Screenshot via Gameloft Ruby Lentils take quite some time to grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Ruby Masoor Dal in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you need three ingredients: Chili Pepper, Tomato, and Ruby Lentils. In the ingredients table below, you’ll find where you can get each ingredient for this entree.

Ingredient How to get Chili Pepper Chili Peppers can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau (Dreamlight Valley realm). Tomato Tomatoes can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in Dazzle Beach (Dreamlight Valley realm). Ruby Lentils Ruby Lentils can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Wild Tangle (Eternity Isle realm). However, you must upgrade Goofy’s Stall twice to access Ruby Lentils.

Once you’ve collected all these ingredients, you can then make Ruby Masoor Dal at any cooking station in Disney Dreamlight Valley by adding them to the pot and selecting “start cooking.” It will be added to your Eternity Isle recipe collection, and you can easily make it again via the entree recipe tab at any cooking station.

Ruby Masoor Dal Star Coin earnings and energy regeneration stats

It’s one of the many Eternity Isle recipes. Screenshot by Dot Esports

If you have a Ruby Masoor Dal in your inventory, you can sell it for 357 Star Coins or consume it to regain 405 energy. This isn’t much, but it can be great if you need quick coins or more energy to complete activities around the realms.

This is a crucial recipe for Rapunzel, so having a couple of these on hand is a good idea to avoid running around and waiting for the ingredients to grow.

Whatever you’re planning to use it for, this is everything you need to know about how to make Ruby Masoor Dal in Dreamlight Valley.

