character cooking with remy in his kitchen in disney dreamlight valley
Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft
Category:
Disney

How to make Rhapsody Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I wonder if it tastes as good as it looks?
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: May 22, 2024 12:55 am

The Rhapsody Roll is one of the many sushi rolls you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This roll is a four-star meal, which means it’s only going to require four ingredients, and the good news is they’re pretty easy to obtain. 

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to make Rhapsody Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make the Rhapsody Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can make the Rhapsody Roll with these four ingredients: one of Any Vegetable, Rice, Seaweed, and a Flute Root. Unfortunately, this is an A Rift in Time expansion exclusive, so if you do not own the expansion just yet, you won’t be able to obtain Flute Roots or make this recipe.

If you own the expansion, the location of all the ingredients are below.

IngredientHow to get it
Any VegetableYou can use any vegetable for this recipe, like lettuce, carrot, or even a potato.
RiceRice can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust (Dreamlight Valley).
SeaweedYou can fish for seaweed in any open water across Dreamlight Valley or Eternity Isle.
Flute RootFlute Root can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glittering Dunes (Eternity Isle).

When you have all the ingredients, head to a cooking station and add them to the pot to start cooking your Rhapsody Roll. The first time you make this, it will be added to your Dreamlight Valley recipe collection, so you won’t have to manually add the ingredients to the pot the next time you want to cook a Rhapsody Roll.

Rhapsody Roll stats: Energy regeneration and Star Coin earnings

rhapsody roll on the collections page in ddlv
It’s good for gifting. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Despite being a four-star meal, Rhapsody Roll’s Energy Regeneration upon consumption and Star Coin earnings aren’t the best. If you want to sell this meal, you will earn around 301 Star Coins; if you eat it, you will gain around 335 Energy Regeneration.

As these aren’t the best stats, I would only cook this meal if I needed to serve a Villager in Remy’s restaurant—if it was one of a Villager’s favorite gifts—or to work on completing the Eternity Isle meal collection. Otherwise, there are easy five-star meals you can make if you need Star Coins and Energy that are just as good, if not better.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more
related content
Read Article All Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Daisy and the player together in the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
All Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 21, 2024
Read Article How to find all Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley
All five Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to find all Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Princess Aurora Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 21, 2024
Related Content
Read Article All Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Daisy and the player together in the Boutique in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
All Boutique Challenge rewards in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 21, 2024
Read Article How to find all Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley
All five Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to find all Buttons in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 21, 2024
Read Article How to make Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Princess Aurora Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley.
Category: Disney
Disney
How to make Princess Aurora Raspberry Cupcakes in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Kacee Fay Kacee Fay May 21, 2024
Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.