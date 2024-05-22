The Rhapsody Roll is one of the many sushi rolls you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This roll is a four-star meal, which means it’s only going to require four ingredients, and the good news is they’re pretty easy to obtain.

Here’s how to make Rhapsody Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make the Rhapsody Roll in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It looks pretty good. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft Rice is found in the grains section. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. Seaweed can be found in both realms. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft Flute Root resembles a sweet potato. Or an ocarina.Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can make the Rhapsody Roll with these four ingredients: one of Any Vegetable, Rice, Seaweed, and a Flute Root. Unfortunately, this is an A Rift in Time expansion exclusive, so if you do not own the expansion just yet, you won’t be able to obtain Flute Roots or make this recipe.

If you own the expansion, the location of all the ingredients are below.

Ingredient How to get it Any Vegetable You can use any vegetable for this recipe, like lettuce, carrot, or even a potato. Rice Rice can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glade of Trust (Dreamlight Valley). Seaweed You can fish for seaweed in any open water across Dreamlight Valley or Eternity Isle. Flute Root Flute Root can be purchased from Goofy’s Stall in the Glittering Dunes (Eternity Isle).

When you have all the ingredients, head to a cooking station and add them to the pot to start cooking your Rhapsody Roll. The first time you make this, it will be added to your Dreamlight Valley recipe collection, so you won’t have to manually add the ingredients to the pot the next time you want to cook a Rhapsody Roll.

Rhapsody Roll stats: Energy regeneration and Star Coin earnings

It’s good for gifting. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Despite being a four-star meal, Rhapsody Roll’s Energy Regeneration upon consumption and Star Coin earnings aren’t the best. If you want to sell this meal, you will earn around 301 Star Coins; if you eat it, you will gain around 335 Energy Regeneration.

As these aren’t the best stats, I would only cook this meal if I needed to serve a Villager in Remy’s restaurant—if it was one of a Villager’s favorite gifts—or to work on completing the Eternity Isle meal collection. Otherwise, there are easy five-star meals you can make if you need Star Coins and Energy that are just as good, if not better.

