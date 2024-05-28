Pesto with Linguine is a four-star meal added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion’s Act One. Despite how easy it is to make, its ingredients are quite similar to Pasta with Herbs, which has left it right in the middle of a little culinary confusion for some players trying to cook one or the other.

However, despite similarities, Pesto with Linguine and Pasta with Herbs are different meals. Don’t worry; making Pesto with Linguine is super simple—if you have the ingredients.

How to make Pesto with Linguine in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It looks pretty good. Screenshot by Dot Esports Oregano can’t be found in the Eternity Isle. Screenshot by Dot Esports Garlic can be found in both realms. Screenshot by Dot Esports Butter costs 190 Star Coins. Screenshot by Dot Esports Wheat only takes one minute to grow. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Pesto with Linguine in Dreamlight Valley, you need four ingredients: Wheat, Butter, Garlic, and Oregano. However, you can only make it if you own the A Rift in Time expansion. The ingredients listed below can be found in the Dreamlight Valley realm, but this is an Eternity Isle-exclusive recipe.

Ingredient How to get Wheat Wheat can be purchased from Goofy’s Stalls in the Peaceful Meadow (Dreamlight Valley) and in Ancient’s Landing (Eternity Isle). Oregano Oregano can be found growing wild in the Plaza (Dreamlight Valley). Garlic Garlic can be found growing wild in the Forest of Valor (Dreamlight Valley) and in the Lagoon and the Grove of the Wild Tangle (Eternity Isle). Butter You can buy butter from the Pantry in Chez Remy. Each block costs 190 Star Coins.

Then, like all meals, head to a cooking station, throw one of each ingredient into the pot, and start cooking. When it’s done, you’ll have a four-star meal. If it’s the first time you’ve made it—which I imagine it likely is if you’re here right now—you’ll find your Eternity Isle meal collection updated with this recipe.

Pesto with Linguine Star Coin earnings and Energy Regeneration stats

If you sell Pesto with Linguine, you can earn 438 Star Coins and if you eat it you’ll gain 1,063 Energy. The ingredients for this recipe are easy to get and the Star Coin earnings aren’t too bad. That said, it’s the Energy Regeneration that makes this meal a good one to know and keep on hand as you’re working around the realms.

