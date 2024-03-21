Category:
Disney

How to make Pasta With Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

It’s almost too easy to make.
Image of Hayley Andrews
Hayley Andrews
|
Published: Mar 20, 2024 09:58 pm
Remy next to Pasta with herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley
Images via Gameloft

The more recipes you learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the more options you have for getting Energy, making money, or giving a meal as a favorite daily gift for a Villager. One easy recipe you can make that was added in the A Rift in Time expansion is Pasta With Herbs.

Recommended Videos

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Pasta With Herbs in Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Pasta With Herbs in Dreamlight Valley, explained

Remy is selling dairy products to Disney Dreamlight Valley character
Butter costs 190 Star Coins at Chez Remy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Pasta With Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need three ingredients: Wheat, Butter, and Any Herb or Spice. It’s essentially a butter pasta. You can get these ingredients from the following locations:

  • Wheat can be bought from the Goofy Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. 
  • Butter can be purchased from the shop in Remy’s restaurant, Chez Remy, once you’ve unlocked it and it has been reopened to the public.
  • Any Herb/Spice can be used in this recipe. So, Basil, Oregano, Garlic, or Paprika. All these can grow wild across the ground in their designated biomes.

When you have all the ingredients, combine them in the cooking pot at any cooking station and start cooking. Like all meals, you will need one coal to cook the meal. As soon as you’re done, you’ll have a three-star Entree you can find in your recipe book, and it will be added to the Eternity Isle Meals section as it was added in the A Rift in Time expansion.

While I wouldn’t recommend selling it because you have to buy butter, which is expensive and can add up if you buy multiple sticks, you can sell this meal if you’re in a pinch for 290 Star Coins. But if you eat it, you’ll get around 760 Energy.

So, if you need delicious buttery pasta, this is everything you need to know about making Pasta With Herbs in Dreamlight Valley.

Author
Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.