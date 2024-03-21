How to make Pasta With Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The more recipes you learn in Disney Dreamlight Valley, the more options you have for getting Energy, making money, or giving a meal as a favorite daily gift for a Villager. One easy recipe you can make that was added in the A Rift in Time expansion is Pasta With Herbs.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make Pasta With Herbs in Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Pasta With Herbs in Dreamlight Valley, explained

Butter costs 190 Star Coins at Chez Remy. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make Pasta With Herbs in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you will need three ingredients: Wheat, Butter, and Any Herb or Spice. It’s essentially a butter pasta. You can get these ingredients from the following locations:

Wheat can be bought from the Goofy Stall in the Peaceful Meadow.

can be bought from the Goofy Stall in the Peaceful Meadow. Butter can be purchased from the shop in Remy’s restaurant, Chez Remy, once you’ve unlocked it and it has been reopened to the public.

can be purchased from the shop in Remy’s restaurant, Chez Remy, once you’ve unlocked it and it has been reopened to the public. Any Herb/Spice can be used in this recipe. So, Basil, Oregano, Garlic, or Paprika. All these can grow wild across the ground in their designated biomes.

When you have all the ingredients, combine them in the cooking pot at any cooking station and start cooking. Like all meals, you will need one coal to cook the meal. As soon as you’re done, you’ll have a three-star Entree you can find in your recipe book, and it will be added to the Eternity Isle Meals section as it was added in the A Rift in Time expansion.

While I wouldn’t recommend selling it because you have to buy butter, which is expensive and can add up if you buy multiple sticks, you can sell this meal if you’re in a pinch for 290 Star Coins. But if you eat it, you’ll get around 760 Energy.

So, if you need delicious buttery pasta, this is everything you need to know about making Pasta With Herbs in Dreamlight Valley.

