How to make Claim Juice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Clam Juice is a two-star appetizer added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion, and it looks as appealing as it sounds. As this is a two-star recipe, it’s surprisingly simple—you’re only going to need two ingredients to put it together, and one you can probably already guess from the name.

Recommended Videos

Here’s how to brew up Clam Juice in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Clam Juice in Disney Dreamlight Valley

You only need two ingredients for this one. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. Forage the beach for clams. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft. You can buy either whole tomatoes or tomato seeds. Screenshot via Gameloft

You can make Clam Juice in Disney Dreamlight Valley using a Clam and a tomato. Although both items can be obtained in the Dreamlight Valley realm, this recipe can only be made by those who own the A Rift in Time expansion; this is an Eternity Isle exclusive recipe.

If you’ve tried making this recipe and were wondering why you weren’t getting Clam Juice, this is why. So, be sure you own the expansion before anything.

Ingredient How to get Clam You can get clams by picking them up off the beach at Dazzle Beach (Dreamlight Valley). Tomato You can purchase tomatoes and tomato seeds at Goofy’s Stall on Dazzle Beach (Dreamlight Valley) or in the Wild Tangle (Eternity Isle).

Add both ingredients to the cooking pot at any station and start cooking to get your Clam Juice.

Clam Juice Energy regeneration and Star Coin earning stats

Clam Juice is one of the 23 Eternity Isle appetizers. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Being a two-star recipe, Clam Juice offers very little in the way of Star Coin or Energy. If you sell this recipe, you’ll earn 93 Star Coins; if you eat it, you will regain around 289 Energy. So, this is one recipe you should only make if you want to complete your Eternity Isle collections journal or if it’s a Villager’s favorite.

This is everything you need to know about making Clam Juice, its Star Coin earnings, and the Energy regeneration stats in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Dot Esports is supported by our audience. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn a small affiliate commission. Learn more about our Affiliate Policy