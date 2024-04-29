Braised Abalone is one of the four-star meals added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion. This one requires catching one of the sea creatures that can only be found on the Eternity Isle, so making it can take a bit of time.

That said, the time spent is well worth it because this meal provides a fair amount of Energy restoration and Star Coins.

How to make Braised Abalone in Disney Dreamlight Valley

I was expecting it to look slimier. Screenshot by Dot Esports

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Braised Abalone requires four ingredients: A Sea Snail, Garlic, Mushroom, and Oyster. The table below explains how to get these ingredients. However, one ingredient can only be found on the Eternity Isle, meaning you can only make Braised Abalone if you own the A Rift in Time expansion.

Ingredient How to get Sea Snail This can be caught in the blue fishing pools in the Docks and the Overlook of Ancient’s Landing on the Eternity Isle. Garlic This can be harvested in the wilds from the Forest of Valor (Dreamlight Valley) and the Grove and the Lagoon (Wild Tangle). Mushroom This can be gathered in the Glade of Trust or by watering the mushroom patches in this biome. Oyster This can be gathered from the beach at Dazzle Beach.

Once you have all the ingredients, you can cook the Braised Abalone at a cooking station using one Coal, which you can get from mining or Kristoff’s Stall.

Disney Dreamlight Valley: Braised Abalone stats

A surprisingly great four-star meal. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The Braised Abalone is one of the best four-star meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley. It provides a whopping 2,500 Energy when you eat it, and it can sell for 570 Star Coins, which is impressive for a meal that doesn’t require you to spend money to buy the ingredients.

Because you don’t have to spend money to buy ingredients, this is one of the best meals you can make when it comes to return on investment. It takes time to catch the snails, but this con is relatively minimal given the benefits.

If you were wondering how to make Braised Abalone in your Eternity Isle meal collection, this is everything you need to know, where to find the ingredients, and the stats of this great recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

