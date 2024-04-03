How to make Best Fish Forever in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Best Fish Forever is a four-star entree that was recently added to Disney Dreamlight Valley in the A Rift in Time expansion. This dish requires only four ingredients, but getting them across Eternity Isle can be challenging.

Here’s everything you need to know about how to make the Best Fish Forever in Dreamlight Valley.

How to make Best Fish Forever in Dreamlight Valley, explained

I always find a gold pool off the bridge in the Docks. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

To make Best Fish Forever in Dreamlight Valley, you need four ingredients: Celery, Cumin, Sea Snail, and Robot Fish.

These ingredients were added in the A Rift in Time expansion which means they can only be obtained on the Eternity Isle. If you don’t have the A Rift in Time expansion, you won’t be able to access the Eternity Isle, these ingredients, or this recipe.

You can find all four ingredients for Best Fish Forever in the following locations:

Sea Snail : Can be fished from the blue pools in the Overlook and the Docks of Ancient’s Landing.

: Can be fished from the blue pools in the Overlook and the Docks of Ancient’s Landing. Robot Fish : Can be fished from the gold pools in the Overlook and Docks of Ancient’s Landing.

: Can be fished from the gold pools in the Overlook and Docks of Ancient’s Landing. Cumin : Grows wild in the Overlook, Docks, Courtyard, and Ruins of Ancient’s Landing.

: Grows wild in the Overlook, Docks, Courtyard, and Ruins of Ancient’s Landing. Celery: Goofy’s Stall in Ancient’s Landing for 20 Star Coins.

When you’ve caught, harvested, and grown all these ingredients, you can make this meal using any of the cooking stations across Eternity Isle or Dreamlight Valley. To use the cooking station, you also need one coal, which you can get by mining any of the mining nodes or purchasing directly from Kristoff’s Stall.

Once you’ve made this recipe, it will appear in your Eternity Isle recipe book, and you can craft it whenever you please. If you want to sell it, you can make around 1,400 Star Coins, but you’ll get just over 4,400 Energy if you consume it.

So, whether you need one Best Fish Forever for the Flying Nuisance quest or need the energy, this is everything you need to do to make the meal in Dreamlight Valley.

