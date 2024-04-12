Baked Carp in Disney Dreamlight Valley waiting to be served
How to make Baked Carp in Disney Dreamlight Valley

We’ve got bigger fish to fry.
Aleksandar Perišić
Published: Apr 12, 2024

Baked Carp is a pretty simple dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All you need is a juicy Carp, something for the glaze, and you’re well on your way to making this mouthwatering meal. Here’s how to make Baked Carp in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Baked Carp recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Disney Dreamlight Valley characted is making a Baked Carp
A stick of Butter and a nice big Carp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Baked Carp in Disney Dreamlight Valley, use the following ingredients on any cooking station:

  • Carp (fish)
  • Butter

You can get Butter from Remy’s Restaurant, but you still need to catch a Carp. Fortunately, it isn’t too difficult.

Where to get Baked Carp ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s where to get ingredients for the Baked Carp:

How to get Carp

Carp from Disney Dreamlight Valley on the screen
You can fish for Carp in the Sunlit Plateau or Forest of Valor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can fish out a Carp from either Sunlit Plateau or Forest of ValorCarps are caught from blue ripples. You can occasionally catch them from clear ripples, but blue ripples are your best bet.

For this guide, I was expecting to fish for a while, but I ended up catching a Carp on my first ripple, and I imagine it won’t take you much longer, either. If you want to make more Baked Carp, bring a villager with a Fishing skill along so you can double your catch.

How to get Butter

Disney Dreamlight Valley character is buying butter from Remy's restaurant
Remy has an infinite supply of Butter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Butter from Remy’s Restaurant. The beloved Rat Chef has an infinite supply of dairy products, so feel free to stock up on Butter, Milk, and Eggs. Buy a couple of stacks of Butter because it’s often used with other recipes. Better yet, make a dedicated chest in your house for stacking Remy’s ingredients, so you don’t have to visit him each time you make a new dish.

Author
Aleksandar Perišić
Staff Writer. Aleksandar has been gaming ever since he can remember and has been writing game reviews long before he joined Dot Esports. He loves MMORPGS, Nintendo and Indie games. He also steals gifts on Christmas but then gives them back when everyone starts to sing.