Baked Carp is a pretty simple dish in Disney Dreamlight Valley. All you need is a juicy Carp, something for the glaze, and you’re well on your way to making this mouthwatering meal. Here’s how to make Baked Carp in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Baked Carp recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley

A stick of Butter and a nice big Carp. Screenshot by Dot Esports

To make a Baked Carp in Disney Dreamlight Valley, use the following ingredients on any cooking station:

Carp (fish)

(fish) Butter

You can get Butter from Remy’s Restaurant, but you still need to catch a Carp. Fortunately, it isn’t too difficult.

Where to get Baked Carp ingredients in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Here’s where to get ingredients for the Baked Carp:

How to get Carp

You can fish for Carp in the Sunlit Plateau or Forest of Valor. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can fish out a Carp from either Sunlit Plateau or Forest of Valor. Carps are caught from blue ripples. You can occasionally catch them from clear ripples, but blue ripples are your best bet.

For this guide, I was expecting to fish for a while, but I ended up catching a Carp on my first ripple, and I imagine it won’t take you much longer, either. If you want to make more Baked Carp, bring a villager with a Fishing skill along so you can double your catch.

How to get Butter

Remy has an infinite supply of Butter. Screenshot by Dot Esports

You can buy Butter from Remy’s Restaurant. The beloved Rat Chef has an infinite supply of dairy products, so feel free to stock up on Butter, Milk, and Eggs. Buy a couple of stacks of Butter because it’s often used with other recipes. Better yet, make a dedicated chest in your house for stacking Remy’s ingredients, so you don’t have to visit him each time you make a new dish.

