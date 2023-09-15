How to give different villagers a sugar rush in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Vanellope will be proud.

The layer standing next to Vanellope in her candy themed house.
Screenshot via Dot Esports

As you work your way through the Haunted Holiday Star Path in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’ll be met with numerous vague tasks that might seem tricky to complete since you don’t know how to go about tackling them.

One of the duties you will face is to give different villagers a sugar rush, which is easy enough once you know exactly what needs to be done.

How to complete the give different villagers a sugar rush duty in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To give different villagers a sugar rush for the Haunted Holiday Star Path task, you’ll need to cook up 10 Candy and gift all 10 Candy to different villagers. You can give the Candy to any villagers you want, but to complete this task, you need to make sure all 10 villagers are different characters.

The duties section of the Haunted Holiday Star Path.
There are nearly 30 villagers to choose from, so you have many options. Screenshot via Dot Esports

After you have given 10 Disney characters Candy, the give different villagers a sugar rush task will be complete and you will receive 10 lollipop tokens for your effort. These tokens can be spent on any of the available rewards included on the Haunted Holiday Star Path.

How to make Candy in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Candy is a one-star recipe and one of the easiest dishes to cook up in Disney Dreamlight Valley. To make this dish, head to any cooking station situated around the valley and use the following recipe.

  • One sweet
    • You can use Sugarcane, a Cocoa Bean, or Vanilla to cook this dish.
Related
Disney Dreamlight Valley: Is Ursula’s Transformation Dream Bundle worth it?
Disney Dreamlight Valley sleep schedule for every character

Since Candy is a one-star dish, it is super simple and requires just one ingredient. All of the sweet ingredients will result in the same candy, so you can use any of them to achieve the same result. Make sure you only use one sweet, though, as using more will be a waste of your resources and won’t affect how the Candy turns out.

About the author
Kacee Fay

Staff Writer at Dot Esports primarily covering Minecraft, Genshin Impact, MC Championship (MCC), Disney Dreamlight Valley, general gaming, and streaming. She has been avidly writing and gaming her whole life and now spends her time combining the two. Kacee graduated from San Diego State University in 2021 with a Bachelor’s Degree in English and a Certificate in Creative Editing and Publishing. She then joined Dot Esports as a Freelance Writer in 2022 before transitioning to a Staff Writer in 2023. In her spare time, she enjoys buying more books than she can read, gaming alone or with friends, drinking too much tea, struggling to keep up with all of the streamers she loves to watch, attending concerts, fangirling over movies and television, listening to music, and spending time with her family, friends, and pets, who are the most important parts of her world.

More Stories by Kacee Fay