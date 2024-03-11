Category:
How to get Purple Marsh Milkweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The name almost gives it away.
Published: Mar 10, 2024 10:39 pm
The player petting a Zero fox in front of the Haunted Mansion house.
Screenshot by Dot Esports

Flowers are a very helpful resource in Disney Dreamlight Valley, whether you’re using them for crafting, gifting, or quest objectives. One flower you’ll need to get in abundance is the Purple Marsh Milkweed; here’s everything you need to know about where to find this crafting material and how to farm for it in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How to get Purple Marsh Milkweed in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Purple and green flower on a player’s hand in DDV
The Purple Marsh Milkweed is often a daily gift for Ursula. Images via Gameloft.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, you can only get the Purple Marsh Milkweed in the Glade of Trust biome in Dreamlight Valley. Like all flowers, it grows wild, which means you can’t plant any flower seeds to harvest more.

Similar to the other milkweed flowers, the plant is tall and thin, and the only difference between this one and the other milkweeds is the petals are purple. One of the main problems with foraging for this flower is the Glade of Trust is quite gloomy and dark, meaning it can be challenging to differentiate between the purple and blue milkweed flowers. The best thing you can do is pick it up and check your inventory, and if it’s blue, you can either keep it or drop it.

The other issue with the Purple Marsh Milkweed is only up to six can be found simultaneously, and it takes 20 minutes for a Milkweed to respawn. Unfortunately, it also doesn’t mean you’ll always find six in the Glade of Trust, or another Purple Marsh Milkweed will spawn in the same spot because other colors may dominate the Glade.

How to farm for Purple Marsh Milkweeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Despite those setbacks via the mechanics, you can farm for Purple Marsh Milkweeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley by foraging every flower in the Glade of Trust, regardless of color. Essentially, you’re forcing the game to spawn flowers again, and hopefully, you can get more than a few Purple Marsh Milkweeds in the process.

It’s important to note that flowers don’t count as foraging companions, meaning they won’t drop “bonus” forages you can pick up. While it would be nice to get the foraging bonus from companions as it would make the farming process much easier, it’s simply not possible for flowers.

So, whether you need an abundance of Purple Marsh Milkweeds for Olaf or WALLE’s quests, create flower arrangements, or give them as gifts, this is everything you need to know about finding and farming Purple Marsh Milkweeds in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

Hayley Andrews
Hayley is a gamer, writer, and author with a background in Business. Hayley graduated with a dual degree in Business Management and Human Resource Management in Australia. She spent many years in business until she found her passion for creative writing and the gaming industry. When she’s not indulging in the latest anime, she can be found reading or playing video games.