How to feed and befriend cobras in Disney Dreamlight Valley

When I learned a Cobra Snake would be added to Disney Dreamlight Valley, I immediately wanted to learn how to befriend it. As a snake owner myself, owning a Cobra Snake would bring realism to this enchanted world.

You can finally befriend and feed a Cobra Snake in Disney Dreamlight Valley and approaching it shouldn’t be that difficult. This is Disney we’re talking about, so don’t think of a snake as being intimidating.

If you want to feed and befriend a Cobra Snake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to want to follow these steps because what they like will surely be a surprise.

How to find and befriend a Cobra Snake in Disney Dreamlight Valley

If you want to find a Cobra Snake in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you’re going to want to visit the Glittering Dunes biome. This is a biome I honestly am not excited about since the desert isn’t my favorite place, but you know what, it doesn’t matter. I have snakes to search for and I’ll do anything to befriend them!

This is a new biome that focuses on everything to do with the desert. You can find cactus, a lot of sand, and a rocky formation. Disney Dreamlight Valley has two other biomes that will introduce new critters you can find, such as the Ancient’s Landing biome to find a Capybara and the Wild Tangle biome with monkeys hanging around!

The Cobra Snake is a new animal you can befriend that requires you to feed it a scorpion. I’m not joking, you have to feed it a scorpion if you want to become its friend.

Getting a Scorpion will require you to have “A Rift in Time” expansion so you can unlock additional quests and be able to fish for scorpions. A scorpion is introduced by Gaston from Beauty & The Beast. He refers to it as a Flexing-Spider-Like-Thing; however, he’s thinking about a scorpion.

How to catch a scorpion in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To catch a scorpion, you need to travel to the Glittering Dunes biome where you’ll need to fish for it. You can fish for a Scorpion located in the sand. This is relatively easy because if you’re working on the Gaston quest, you can just stand next to him, and the sand he’s next to will have a scorpion you can catch.

Once you have obtained a scorpion, you simply need to give it to the snake, as you’ve given snacks to them before, and offer it to them. You will want to make sure the Cobra Snake isn’t scared so allow it to approach you before you give the scorpion to it. After you have spent enough time with it and have given it many snacks you can have the opportunity to befriend it.

What are Scorpions used for in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You’re probably wondering why on Earth Disney Dreamlight Valley would introduce scorpions. Scorpions are not only a tasty snack, but they’re useful if you’re looking to level up your culinary expertise. Try not to lose your lunch, but I’m here to tell you that scorpions are a delicacy and Remi agrees.

You can cook Scorpions into tasty meals as well as offer them to a Cobra Snake. You can make a meal known as Spicy Scorpion Skewer that requires you to cook scorpion. You can either sell this recipe for 617 Star Coins or use it to replenish your health. It’s a 2-star ranked meal so it should give you just enough energy to forage and dig for resources.

I can’t wait to see all the other recipes you can make in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Maybe they will add Scorpion soup or find a way to trick Gaston into eating it as part of a friendship quest.