How to eat a Fairly Simple Meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

One of the tasks you will find under the Star Path duties tab in Disney Dreamlight Valley is to “eat a fairly simple meal.” This is a bit of a vague task that doesn’t get any further explanation, which isn’t too helpful seeing as there are various meals you can make and eat, with different star levels depending on the complexity of the dish.

We’re going to be taking a look at this new Disney Dreamlight Valley task in a little more detail so you know exactly what you need to do to create and eat a fairly simple meal, as well as the rewards you will get from doing so.

What is a Fairly Simple Meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

You will see that one of the new Star Path duties is to ” eat some fairly simple meals.” Screenshot by Dot Esports.

A fairly simple meal is any kind of dish that has a two-star rating in Disney Dreamlight Valley. This can be anything, whether it is a drink such as Boba Tea, a savory meal like the Tasty Veggies dish, or a dessert such as the Fruit Sorbet. As long as it has a two-star rating, it counts as a fairly simple meal.

Where to find a Fairly Simple Meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Welcome Remy to the village to get access to Chez Remy. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

There are a few different ways you can obtain food in Disney Dreamlight Valley, though arguably, the easiest way is to cook the meal yourself. You can cook anywhere that has a stove—or a campfire—so long as you have some coal ore.

One of the best places to get cooking is in Remy the Rat’s restaurant, Chez Remy. Remy is one of the first characters you will welcome to the valley, but if you don’t have him, all you need to do is visit his home world (accessible via the magic castle) and complete tasks for him.

When you have placed Remy’s restaurant, you can upgrade it with Star Coins. You can purchase ingredients from Remy’s kitchen, and the more you upgrade, the more ingredients you can buy. Being able to buy certain ingredients from Remy makes cooking much easier, as it means you won’t have to forage here, there, and everywhere to find certain items.

Remy’s restaurant is the best place to get cooking. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

While it is easier to cook at Remy’s restaurant due to the quick access you get to certain ingredients if you have the Star Coins to buy them, you can still start cooking anywhere that has a stove.

As well as making meals, you can also get gifted meals by the villagers around the valley as a reward for helping them out by completing the various quests they give you. Another way you can get your hands on meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley is via the new online multiplayer feature. You can trade goods with your friends in this mode, so you can always trade for some two-star meals with them if you so choose.

How to complete the Eat Some Fairly Simple Meals task in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cook up and eat some two-star meals to complete this task. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

To complete this Star Path task, you are going to have to eat a lot of two-star meals. You’ll need to consume 15 of these meals to collect the crowns, so get ready to start cooking and eating plenty if you want to complete the task.

If you are cooking up your two-star meals, you will be able to bring up your recipe book as you cook to see all the meals that you have unlocked. You can keep experimenting to learn more recipes or learn a few as you progress through the quests given by the villagers. The recipe book is very useful to complete this task, as it will tell you exactly how many stars each recipe has.

To use the recipe book to make your fairly simple meals, press the button prompt on the screen to bring up the book when you are interacting with your stove. You will then be able to scroll through the various recipes you have unlocked to see which of them has a two-star rating. You might need to collect some ingredients before you start cooking, but the great thing about two-star meals in Disney Dreamlight Valley is that they often only need two ingredients. Don’t forget to make sure you’re stocked up on coal ore too, as you’ll need it to cook.

Look through your recipe book to find the two-star meals that you have unlocked. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

Scroll through your recipe book, find the two-star recipes you can make with the ingredients in your inventory, and start cooking them. You can eat them all at once if you want to complete the duty immediately, or you can put them aside and use them as and when you need them. You’ll complete the task a little further down the line if you choose to use them when you need some food, but it will mean your meals won’t go to waste.

What rewards do you get from completing the Eat Some Fairly Simple Meals task in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

To eat your meals, go into your inventory and hover over the two-star meal you want. Interact with it and choose the eat option. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

You will get 10 crowns from completing this task and eating all 15 of your fairly simple meals. A pop-up will appear once you have eaten them all, and you can collect your crowns by going into the game menu and heading to the Event tab. There will be an icon of a red circle next to the task when it is complete. All you need to do then is hover over the task and click on it, and you will be rewarded with your crowns.

It is pretty simple when it comes to eating and preparing a fairly simple meal in Disney Dreamlight Valley. When you have completed the task for the Star Path, head over to the rewards tab under the Royal Winter Star Path section, and you will be able to start spending your crowns on some fun rewards.