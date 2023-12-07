The Directive Danger quest is one you must complete in Disney Dreamlight Valley’s latest expansion, A Rift in Time, to help reassure EVE there’s no danger on the Eternity Isle besides Jafar and begin EVE’s friendship questline.

How to start the Directive Danger quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To start the Directive Danger quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must own the A Rift in Time expansion and complete the ‘The Flying Metal Nuisance’ quest from Jafar, which leads you to EVE and the Hourglass Royal Tool.

New to Disney Dreamlight Valley? If you’re new to DDV, you must complete the quests The Dream Castle, Making Cents of Things, Fishing Expedition, and Scrooge McDuck’s Grand Re-opening before you can start the quest, The Port of Many Worlds, which will take you to the Eternity Isle.

How to complete The Flying Metal Nuisance quest

To complete The Flying Metal Nuisance quest, simply:

Use the upgraded Pickaxe from Jafar to destroy the copper rocks blocking your path to EVE. Speak to EVE and then Jafar for your next objective. Destroy the rubbish in EVE’s house. Find and equip the Robot costume (this can be found in a chest in the hidden room behind the waterfall near Scrooge’s shop) and speak to EVE. Create the Best Fish Recipe (you’re given a recipe book for this one) and give the meal to EVE. Take the Hourglass Royal Tool.

It was an epic moment in a cardboard costume. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

With your new Hourglass Royal Tool, speak to EVE; she will give you the Directive Danger quest.

How to complete the Directive Danger quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To complete the Directive Danger quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley, you must take photos of certain spots around Eternity Isle to reassure her that it is safe. Once you get the Directive Danger quest, you will be tasked with taking photos at the following four locations around the Docks of Ancient’s Landing:

A giant tree with hanging lanterns near the well.

The tree is beautiful at night. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft The well is beneath the tree. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The small wooden boat you arrived in.

The Isle is stunning at dusk. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft The boat is just off the pier. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A giant statue of a face in a hallway.

There are two faces in this walkway. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft The entrance is close to your house. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A strange sunken doorway between two waterfalls.

I wonder where the door leads? Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft There’s a broken staircase where you can stand to take the photo. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

After you’ve taken photos of the four locations in Ancient’s landing, return to EVE.

If you’ve fixed the bridge between the Glittering Dunes and the Wild Tangle during the main quest, The Sand in the Hourglass, you will be given a new set of photos to take in the Wild Tangle and Glittering Dunes.

If you haven’t fixed the bridge and completed The Sand in the Hourglass quest, you must do this quest before progressing with the next set of photos for EVE.

How to complete The Sand in the Hourglass quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Secluded Beach is to the right of the broken beach. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

The Sand in the Hourglass quest can be broken down into five main objectives, which you need to complete to finish this quest. They include:

Find the Secluded Beach. You will use your Hourglass Tool to remove the swirling sands blocking your path to the Secluded Beach. At the beach, talk to Jafar. Find the missing parts in Secluded Beach. Use your Hourglass tool to find the missing parts—they’re all located in the Secluded Beach. Find the Ancient Plates in Ancient Landing. Use your Hourglass Tool around Ancient Landing until you find all the Ancient Plates. After you speak to Jafar, he will give you a book you can ‘use’ from your inventory to obtain instructions for repairing the Statue. Use the Timebending Table at the Secluded Beach to repair the Statue’s Arm. Return to the Secluded Beach and interact with the Timebending Table. Under the ‘quests’ tab, you’ll see the option to craft the ‘Statue’s Arm.’ Once you’ve done that, interact with the Statue and repair its arm. Use ‘Mist’ to repair the Broken Bridge and complete the quest. Return to the Broken Bridge and repair it using Mist. Like Dreamlight, Mist is what you’ll use to unlock Eternity Isle’s biomes and craft specific items. You will need 2,000 Mist to repair the bridge, which you can earn by completing the Eternity Isle objectives and Mist duties.

Complete Mist duties to get more Mist. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

As soon as you’ve fixed the bridge, you can enter the Glittering Dunes and Wild Tangle to obtain the following six photos for EVE:

A lady with long, braided blonde hair. This is Rapunzel.

She loves to sing. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft You’ll find her beneath the cove on the left. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A misplaced boat in The Grove high up in the jungle.

That’s an odd place to park the boat. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft The boat is the ‘eye’ ‘-looking image on your map. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A plant with very pointy teeth. You can find fly traps growing almost everywhere in the Wild Tangle.

These plants can be hard to see but grow everywhere in the Wild Tangle. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A man with an impossible thick neck. This is Gaston.

You’ll encounter Gaston by the sand fishing pools. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft Don’t forget to harvest the ingredients in this area! Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A snake. This is the Cobra, the new critter you can befriend in A Rift in Time.

The Cobra likes to play ‘red light, green light.’ Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft One Cobra can be found in Gaston’s camp. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

A waterfall of sand which is located at the edge of the Glittering Dunes.

Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft Screenshot by Dot Esports via Gameloft

Tip: While I was taking a photo of the Cobra in Gaston’s camp, I somehow completed the waterfall of sand objective as well. So, in some cases, depending on where you stand, you can complete two objectives at once.

Once you have all of these photos, return to EVE, and you’ll complete the Directive Danger quest and unlock EVE as a villager!

Completing the Directive Danger quest takes time because other Disney Dreamlight Valley quests are tied to this one. But it’s certainly worth it if you want to befriend EVE.