How to complete A Prince in Disguise quest in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Convincing Belle and the Beast from Beauty and the Beast to move to your valley in Disney Dreamlight Valley won’t be an easy task. Instead, it will require you to complete a few quests first including “A Prince in Disguise.”

This quest is one of the more confusing tasks you’ll come across in Disney Dreamlight Valley because it has a scavenger hunt with vague riddles plus a few other complex parts. Once you know what needs to be done, completing this quest will be fairly easy, so here’s how you can successfully finish the “A Prince in Disguise” quest.

Disney Dreamlight Valley A Prince in Disguise quest guide

The first part of the “A Prince in Disguise” quest will task you with finding an Enchanted Mirror for the Beast so he can apologize to Belle, but this item has been locked away and the key to find it was broken into three pieces by Lumière. All three pieces are hidden around the castle, so you’ll need to embark on a scavenger hunt to obtain them.

Where are the key pieces in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

There are three different key pieces you’ll need to gather for the “A Prince in Disguise” quest. These pieces are hidden in three spots around the castle that are only hinted at with vague riddles.

The clues you have as to the three locations are as follows.

Hidden in a hot place

Hidden in a place where silence roars

Hidden in a thorny place

Hidden in a hot place in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To obtain the first key piece, you’ll need to locate it hidden in a hot place within the castle. This refers to the fireplace in the library where you first met Belle upon entering the Beast’s castle.

Head to this fireplace and equip your trusty watering can. Once you are holding it, the fireplace will be highlighted as an interactive object so you can then use your watering can to put the fire out. This will grant you the first key piece.

The key piece will appear as soon as you put the fire out. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hidden in a place where silence roars in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The second key piece is hidden in a place where silence roars, which refers to a lion statue sitting in the castle. This statue is located immediately to the left of the door that leads into the Beast’s room with the enchanted rose.

If you’re struggling to find this statue, head back to the spawn point within this Realm. From here, walk directly forward all the way up the staircase and stop at the very top. You’ll find the lion statues sitting on either side of the doorway.

Break out your pickaxe and strike the lion statue on the left to obtain the second key piece.

You have to break this statue to obtain the key piece. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Hidden in a thorny place in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The third key piece is hidden in a thorny place, so you’ll need to head to the garden located in the center of the castle. There is only one entrance to the garden, and it can be a bit confusing to locate.

From where you broke the lion statue to obtain the second key piece, turn left and proceed toward the archways overlooking the garden. Continue on this path and you should end up going down some stairs.

As soon as you reach the bottom of the stairs, make an immediate left followed by another left at the end of the corridor. You’ll then find yourself in the garden.

Make sure you turn left after reaching the bottom of the stairs. Screenshot by Dot Esports | Remix by Kacee Fay

Now that you’ve made it to the rose garden, you’ll need to make your way to the very center to find the thorny place. From the stairs leading down to the garden, proceed forward until you reach the lamppost in the center of the area which has three rose bushes surrounding it.

Right near this light and the three rose bushes, you will spot a glowing digging spot. Equip your shovel and dig at this spot to obtain the third key piece.

The last key piece is underground near the rose garden. Screenshot by Dot Esports

After you have all three key pieces, head back to the Beast and obtain the mirror. He’ll then ask for your help in crafting a book kit to gift Belle.

How to craft a book kit in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To craft the book kit that the Beast wants to give to Belle as an apology, you’ll need to gather:

20 Fibers

Three Purple Falling Penstemon

One Empty Vial

One Feather

How to get a feather in A Prince in Disguise in Disney Dreamlight Valley

To obtain the feather you need to craft the book kit, you must talk to Scrooge McDuck and ask him for it. The quest will tell you that you can either ask Donald Duck or Scrooge McDuck, but Donald Duck will become distracted in your conversation with him and wander off, which means you can’t actually obtain one from him.

Because of this, it’s best to head straight to Scrooge McDuck’s shop and ask him for the feather right away.

It’s quite silly that the Beast needed to look in this mirror to remember that Belle loves reading. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once you have the feather, you can combine it with the other materials at any crafting station to make the book kit. Head back to the Beauty and the Beast Realm to deliver it to the Beast.

Where are the Beast’s Grooming items in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Before the Beast delivers his apology and the book kit to Belle, he’ll want your help cleaning up, so you’ll need to embark on a mini scavenger hunt to find all three of his grooming kit items.

All three of the items in his grooming kit are scattered around the Beast’s room, so you don’t have to wander far to find them.

Beast’s Brush location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Head to the corner of the room near the door and you will spot a sparkling chest that contains Beast’s Brush. Open this chest to grab the brush.

You can obtain this brush by opening the chest and transferring it to your inventory. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Princely Cologne location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Princely Cologne is sitting on a circular table right underneath the portrait of Belle and the Beast you helped hang up. This item is quite small, but it will be sparkling so it should be fairly easy to spot.

The cologne is right by the Beast, so I’m not sure why he can’t find it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Princely Shampoo location in Disney Dreamlight Valley

The Beast’s Princely Shampoo is in the corner on a circular table right next to the bathtub. Like the other items, this one will also be sparkling to make it easier to find.

The shampoo is right by a candelabra, and no, it’s not Lumière. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Bring the items back to the Beast then follow him to the garden to witness his apology to Belle. The duo will make up and you should then head back to the valley to place their castle so they can move to their new home.

How do you unlock Belle and the Beast in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

After you have placed the marker for the Beast’s castle down in your valley, you can interact with the construction sign on the front of it to call Scrooge McDuck out and pay 20,000 Star Coins to have it built. This is quite a high price, so you might want to consider selling some of the most profitable crops or otherwise stocking up on Star Coins so you can afford it.

Both Belle and the Beast will be unable to join the valley until their house is made, so you’ll need to build the castle before they will actually move in.

The Beast’s castle is massive, so you’ll need to make a lot of room in your valley to place it. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Once the castle has been placed, Belle will immediately join the valley, but you’ll have a bit more work to do to actually get the Beast to feel comfortable joining. After she joins the valley, Belle will ask you to take her not back to the Beast in the Beauty and the Beast Realm.

Head back to this Realm to give the Beast the note and finish your conversation with him. As soon as you do, the Beast will officially join your valley as a resident and the “A Prince in Disguise” quest will be concluded.

