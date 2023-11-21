Disney Lorcana Enchanted card values remain high after Ravensburger restock wave

Ravensburger stocked local game store shelves for the soft launch of Rise of the Floodborn that started on Nov. 17, resulting in a bunch of Enchanted rarity cards getting pulled heading into the retail launch.

Unlike Pokémon TCG rarity or the many variants within Magic: The Gathering, Disney Lorcana has a special type of rarity called Enchanted, and it remains the best type of card to pull for collectors and players seeking to potentially sell singles on the secondary market. Elsa, Spirit of Winter, an Enchanted from The First Chapter, set the bar high, having a value of around $450 at time of writing. But a handful of Rise of the Floodborn Enchanted cards are attempting to give Elsa a run for her money, according to prices on TCGPlayer.

Snow White, Well Wisher Enchanted | Image via Ravensburger/Disney Arthur, Wizard’s Apprentice Enchanted | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Alice, Growing Girl: Valued at around $300

Cinderella, Ballroom Sensation: Valued at around $275

Sisu, Divine Water Dragon, Valued at around $240

Snow White, Well Wisher: Valued at around $200

Heading into the December release of Rise of the Floodborn, no Enchanted cards from the second Disney Lorcana set have dropped below a value of $100. But it is only a matter of time before a few do. Should Ravensburger follow through on providing enough sealed products for everyone, despite higher demands during The First Chapter, more Enchanted cards will get pulled and the overall value will likely drop.

Some price drops have already occurred with The First Chapter. Enchanted cards like Genie, On the Job, and Hades, King of Olympus have dropped to an overall value of around $100. Even Elsa, Spirit of Winter has dropped significantly in price, once valued at around $800.

A second, larger wave of The First Chapter cards from the second printing is slated to become readily available sometime in early December, while Rise of the Floodborn products should increase in availability around the same time. Prices of normal and foil cards are expected to decrease while chase cards like Enchanteds may hold their value better.