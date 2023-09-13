Disney Lorcana Cinderella elevates top-tier meta deck through Rise of the Floodborn

Ravensburger is gearing up for the second set of Disney Lorcana called Rise of the Floodborn, which contains a Cinderella, Stouthearted that may push Amber/Steel meta decks to S+tier levels.

Fans of Disney Lorcana aren’t letting product shortages slow their love of the trading card game, with many crafting decks they can’t make through the digital fan-made Pixleborn app. Those who were lucky enough to acquire cards are developing a meta through third-party tournaments, like the upcoming MiamiTCG Disney Lorcana event. Sitting atop The First Chapter meta right now is an Amber/Steel deck that is about to get even better following Rise of the Floodborn spoilers that dropped on Sept. 12.

Cinderella, Stouthearted, and Lorcana Amber/Steel deck

The Midrange Disney Lorcana Amber/Steel deck uses Steel cards to control the board state while Amber cards exert for Lore to win the match. A recent addition to the list was Ariel, Spectacular Singer, a three-drop Inkable that can sing Songs (play the Song for free) that cost up to five by exerting. Synergizing with Ariel is the Rise of the Floodborn spoiler Cinderella, Stouthearted who also showcases a new keyword mechanic in the Disney Lorcana TCG.

Cinderella, Stouthearted Rise of the Floodborn spoiler

Cinderella Stouthearted | Image via Disney/Ravensburger

Cost to play : Seven Ink

: Seven Ink Inkable

Type : Floodborn, Hero, Princess, and Knight

: Floodborn, Hero, Princess, and Knight Stats : 5/5

: 5/5 Shift ability : Shift Five onto any Character named Cinderella

: Shift Five onto any Character named Cinderella Resist: Plus-two

The Singing Sword: Whenever you play a song, this Character may challenge Ready Characters this turn.

The Resist keyword prevents damage, and in the case of Cinderella, the amount of damage reduced is two. Steel cards control the board state, which Cinderella, Stouthearted can do by Challenging opponents as early as turn five with 5/5 stats and Resist two, keeping her alive longer than other Challengers in the Lorcana color.

Amber/Steel Disney Lorcana top meta deck

Amber/Steel deck | Image via Disney/Ravensburger/DreambornInk

The Amber/Steel Steelsong Aggro build is one of the best Lorcana decks at the time of writing, able to establish Lore and a board presence during the early game through cards like Lilo, Making a Wish, Simba Protective Cup, and Captain Hook, Forceful Duelist. The deck is also strong during the mid and late-game stages, using songs to maintain advantage and Tinker Bell, Giant Fairy to eliminate an opponent’s Characters over time.

Adding Cinderella, Stouthearted from Rise of the Floodborn provides the build with a solid Challenger that can drop as early as turn five while having the ability to attack an opponent’s Ready Characters thanks to Ariel, Spectacular Singer exerting to sing free Songs.

The only Cinderella card from The First Chapter that provides a Shift for Cinderella, Stouthearted is Cinderella, Gentle and Kind. The four-drop can work in the build too as it can also sing Songs that cost up to five while also having the option to heal three damage from a chosen Princess Character, which applies to Ariel, Spectacular Singer and Cinderella, Stouthearted. And who knows if another Cinderella will get revealed from future Rise of the Floodborn spoilers.

Players and collectors can start collecting Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn starting on Nov. 17 through local game stores and big retail outlets on Dec. 1.

