Disney Lorcana Action spices up Emerald in Rise of the Floodborn

Supporting Disney Lorcana Aggro archetypes are new Rise of the Floodborn spoilers, like Improvise, a one-drop combat trick in Emerald that dropped on Oct. 7.

Multiple ways to play Disney Lorcana have surfaced since the release of The First Chapter, from multiplayer teamplay through Two-Headed Hydra to games where only Common and Uncommon rarity cards are allowed. The Standard meta has a strong presence, too, thanks to Pixleborn. And today’s Rise of the Floodborn spoiler, Improvise, is a power Action that will likely see play in both Constructed and Casual formats going forward.

Improvise, Disney Lorcana spoiler

One-cost combat tricks are the best, especially when offering up two forms of value. Improvise stands out as potentially one of the strongest one-drop Actions in Disney Lorcana because it is also Inkable, providing three forms of value.

Improvise | Image vai Ravensburger/Disney

Cost : One (Inkable)

: One (Inkable) Type : Action

: Action Rarity : Common

: Common Color : Emerald

: Emerald Ability: Chosen Character gets plus-one power this turn. Draw a card

Improvise adds an extra dose of power to a Character when needed to trade in combat. It provides card advantage by drawing a card. And Improvise can get tossed in the Inkwell when it isn’t needed, so the Action doesn’t become a dead card in hand.

Cards like Improvise also support Aggro archetypes. Another Rise of the Floodborn spoiler, Minnie Mouse, Wide-Eyed Diver in the color Ruby, pairs nicely with Improvise.

Minnie Mouse, Wide-Eyed Diver | Image via Ravensburger/Disney

Minnie Mouse can Shift onto the battlefield early, has Evasive, and grants a Character two additional Lore each time a second Action is played during a turn. Cheap one-drop Actions that are Inkable, like Improvise, are exactly what a Ruby Emerald Aggro deck needs to thrive in the Disney Lorcana meta.

Players can test out Improvise and Minnie Mouse, Wide-Eyed Diver when Disney Lorcana: Rise of the Floodborn drops into game stores on Nov. 17 and officially releases on Dec. 1.

Related All Disney Lorcana The First Chapter cards worth money

About the author