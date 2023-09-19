Disney Dreamlight Valley players have an amazing idea for making traveling easier

The titular valley is massive in Disney Dreamlight Valley. Getting from one point to another can seem like a long process, even with the Wishing Well teleport points and gliding to help out. Traveling just never seems to be fast enough, but players have a great suggestion to make the process much more efficient.

One Disney Dreamlight Valley player brought up the idea of having mounts implemented into the game based on iconic Disney side characters. They would be the fastest form of transportation and serve as a way to add beloved Disney animal friends to the valley in a way that makes sense.

Gliding or hovering was introduced in the “Pride of the Valley” update, and while it certainly makes travel more efficient, players are hoping for “an even faster way of getting around.”

Mounts seem especially fitting for Disney characters who seem too iconic to not exist within the valley but wouldn’t be fully interactable and befriendable characters. Some examples are those like the Magic Carpet from Aladdin, Sven from Frozen, and Pegasus from Hercules.

A key aspect of all the current Disney characters that can be recruited in Disney Dreamlight Valley is the rich dialogue and quests that go with them. Something that might be tough to do with the more simple characters who aren’t too chatty but are still important. Kristoff brings up Sven constantly, so the arrival of his best reindeer friend seems inevitable, but Sven functioning as a full-on character wouldn’t really make sense, while him being a mount certainly would.

Along with this idea, one player suggested that other Disney characters also be able to interact and ride mounts around since many of them would be close friends with the mounts in question.

Moana’s pig friend Pua already exists as a tiny companion you can have at your side, so Gameloft is certainly thinking about the adorable animal friends that exist throughout Disney films. It seems likely that we might get smaller Disney creatures added as companions in the Wardrobe section, maybe those like Pascal from Tangled or Mushu from Mulan, while larger ones could potentially arrive with a new mount feature.

With how quickly the space in the valley is filling up with new residents, some players pointed out that a mounting system might not be the most functional since the village is quickly becoming quite packed and mounts would need a decent amount of space to navigate around efficiently. But if the valley were to be expanded in a future update then this idea would be the perfect addition to go with it.

A valley expansion seems inevitable, especially with the number of leaked characters suspected to arrive in the future and the sizeable franchise that Disney is, so there’s certainly hope for a feature like this one to be introduced in the future.

