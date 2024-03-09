Disney Dreamlight Valley: How long does it take for cotton to grow?

Growing your crops for resources can be one of the most time-consuming aspects of Disney Dreamlight Valley. This is because every seed, like the Cotton Seed, has different growth times and watering amounts.

Here is everything you need to know about how to grow Cotton from Cotton Seeds and its growth times in Disney Dreamlight Valley.

How long does it take to grow Cotton in Disney Dreamlight Valley?

Goofy’s Stall can be found near the mine entrance in the Sunlit Plateau. Image via Gameloft.

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, it takes two to three waterings (from the Royal Watering Can) and around 25 minutes for one Cotton to fully grow from a Cotton Seed pack.

If you’ve never purchased Cotton Seeds, you can buy them from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau biome of Dreamlight Valley. Each seed pack will cost 42 Star Coins, and you only need to do the initial repair on the stall to get access to the Cotton Seeds.

With the seeds in your inventory, all you need to do is dig a plot in any of the biomes, whether Dreamlight Valley or the Eternity Isle, plant your seeds, and water them when they look dry and brittle. If you can do that, you’ll have your Cotton in no time—well, in at least 25 minutes.

How to speed up the Cotton growth process in Disney Dreamlight Valley

Cotton won't grow 10 percent faster outside of the Sunlit Plateau.

25 minutes is a long time to wait for Cotton to grow; thankfully, if you plant the Cotton Seeds in the Sunlit Plateau, they will grow 10 percent faster.

So, if you want your Cotton Seeds to grow a few minutes faster, dig and plant them in the Sunlit Plateau biome. You can tell that the Cotton Seeds will grow faster in this biome because of the white arrow on the Cotton Seed pack, indicating that your Cotton Seeds will grow faster in this biome.

It’s important to note, especially if you need vegetables quickly, that every seed packet will grow faster in the biome it’s purchased from. For example, Bell Pepper Seeds will grow faster in the Forest of Valor, and Rice Seeds will grow faster in the Glade of Trust. If unsure, simply look for the white arrow to know which seeds will grow faster in that biome.

Whether you’re growing Cotton for quests or refining it into Fabric, this is everything you need to know about how to grow Cotton, Cotton Seed growth times, and how to make Cotton grow faster in Disney Dreamlight Valley.