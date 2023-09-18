Disney Dreamlight Valley fans think they’ve spotted a leaked character on IMDb

The Beauty and the Beast realm may have landed in Disney Dreamlight Valley, but IMDb may have leaked the next character to grace Dreamlight Valley: Gaston.

Belle and the Beast were introduced to Disney Dreamlight Valley on Sept. 13 in the most recent Enchanted Adventure Update. Although we didn’t get any enchantingly new recipes, we did get two new characters, various quests, and the start of the Haunted Holiday Star Path.

Now that most players have maxed out their friendship with these two characters, many are asking who will be added next in the valley.

Well, IMDb may have accidentally answered that question today.

At the very bottom of the full cast and crew section for Disney Dreamlight Valley on IMDb, a new face has been added to the list, Richard White, who voices none other than Gaston. As players have pointed out, what makes this even more exciting is he is the original voice actor for Gaston from the animated film. As many of the characters in Disney Dreamlight Valley are voiced by their original actors, this leak feels quite promising.

There’s also another name on the list, Leni Parker, who was added without an associated character, and players are speculating who she might be voicing.

Some believe she is the Forgotten; others hope that she will be voicing Cinderella, considering the Fairy Godmother was added just before the Enchanted Adventures update, and a hopeful few believe that it might be someone from Aladdin, like Jasmine, given the hints at the end of Disney Dreamlight Valley’s story.

Unfortunately, we don’t know when or if Gaston will actually be added to Dreamlight Valley anytime soon, as the roadmap hasn’t been updated for the latter part of 2023 just yet.

Until then, we’ll just have to keep listening to the Gaston song on repeat.

