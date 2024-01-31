Disney Dreamlight Valley Crudites recipe: How to make Crudités

In Disney Dreamlight Valley, there are multiple recipes you can make, and each requires a unique set of ingredients you can source from across the biomes. One recipe that may be misleading and hard to make is Crudites because it needs to be put together with multiple ingredients, even though it’s a one-star meal.

How to make Crudites in Dreamlight Valley, explained

Image via Gameloft

Crudites is a one-star recipe in Disney Dreamlight Valley, meaning it only requires one ingredient: Any Vegetable. However, there’s a catch. Although you can use any vegetable, it has to be one of the following vegetables:

Bell pepper : You can purchase bell pepper seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor for 12 Star Coins, and it only takes 15 minutes to grow.

: You can purchase bell pepper seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Forest of Valor for 12 Star Coins, and it only takes 15 minutes to grow. Carrot : You can buy carrot seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for 10 Star Coins, and they take 15 minutes to grow.

: You can buy carrot seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Peaceful Meadow for 10 Star Coins, and they take 15 minutes to grow. Cucumber: You can buy cucumber seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights for 40 Star Coins, and it takes 75 minutes to grow. Or you can purchase an already-grown cucumber for 239 Star Coins.

You can buy cucumber seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Frosted Heights for 40 Star Coins, and it takes 75 minutes to grow. Or you can purchase an already-grown cucumber for 239 Star Coins. Mushroom: You can find and harvest the wild mushrooms in the Glade of Trust or water the mushroom patches with the watering can to get them.

You can find and harvest the wild mushrooms in the Glade of Trust or water the mushroom patches with the watering can to get them. Zucchini: You can purchase zucchini seeds from Goofy’s Stall in the Sunlit Plateau for 30 Star Coins, and they take 40 minutes to grow.

Tip: If you try to use any other vegetable, like a Potato, you will make a Puree, or if you use a Leek you will make Leek Soup.

Once you have the vegetable, you simply need to head to any cooking station in Dreamlight Valley or the Eternity Isle to craft this recipe. However, you cannot access the Eternity Isle without purchasing the A Rift in Time expansion. You don’t need to have the expansion to get the ingredients for this recipe though, as they can all be found in Dreamlight Valley.

Even though Crudites is a one-ingredient recipe, knowing which Dreamlight Valley ingredient to use can be tricky. But as long as you use a bell pepper, carrot, cucumber, mushroom, or zucchini, you’ll have your Crudites in no time.