The Diablo 4 campaign is a long and winding journey that takes players across Sanctuary as they battle Lilith and other demons. It’s a worthwhile experience that every Diablo player should enjoy at least once since it helps set the stage for the adventure.

But repeating the campaign with multiple characters can be tiresome, especially when it’s not the most efficient way to quickly level up. Thankfully, there is a way to skip the Diablo 4 campaign, allowing players to avoid the main story as they see fit once they complete it once.

But should you skip the Diablo 4 campaign, or should you play it again on your second character?

How to skip the Diablo 4 campaign

After completing the character creation screen, you’ll encounter a few options. You can select if you want to create a hardcore or standard character, choose the eternal realm or seasonal realm, and pick your character name.

If you’ve already completed the campaign, you’ll also have the option to skip it on your new character. This is a permanent decision, so think twice before you make a choice.

If you’ve completed the campaign once and are aching to get into seasonal content with a new character, feel free to skip the campaign. Players who prefer reaching the end game faster can also skip the campaign to avoid the hassle of going through the story.

But those who enjoy the story and want to experience it with a new character can always play through the campaign again without issue. There is no wrong choice, it just depends on what you want to experience with your new character.

