How to get the Waxing Gibbous Axe in Diablo 4

The right weapon can make a world of difference in Diablo 4. For Druids, one weapon I highly recommend finding is the Waxing Gibbous, a unique one-handed axe with a powerful unique effect for the Shred skill that allows you to gain Stealth for two seconds anytime an enemy dies from the skill. What makes it even better, in my opinion, is breaking Stealth with an attack grants Ambush, which guarantees Critical Strikes for a few seconds. This effect can turn the tide of battle, making the Waxing Gibbous a must-have for any Druid.

But there’s more to the Waxing Gibbous than its powerful effect. It can also be found with a range of affixes, including Increased Critical Strike Damage, Increased Damage to Close Enemies, Increased Damage to Healthy Enemies, Increased Damage to Injured Enemies, and Life On Kill. Mine has the latter, and I’ve found it particularly useful when tanking waves.

If you’re as desperate to find the Waxing Gibbous as I was, you’ll need a lot of patience. That’s because it can only be found by chance. But there are a few things you can do to increase the odds.

Where to find the Waxing Gibbous Axe in Diablo 4

Like other Unique items, the Waxing Gibbous only drops in World Tier Three, also known as the Nightmare difficulty. To unlock World Tier Three, you’ll need to finish the campaign, as well as the Cathedral of Light Capstone Dungeon in World Tier Two.

Once you’ve unlocked World Tier Three, you’ll have a chance to find the Waxing Gibbous by killing enemies and opening chests.

To increase your chances of finding the Waxing Gibbous, I recommend doing a lot of World Events like Gathering Legions, slaying World Bosses, and running Nightmare Dungeons. These activities offer the best chances for acquiring high-tier loot, including the Waxing Gibbous. Personally, I found Nightmare Dungeons to be the most fun. Mine dropped in one, so I have a bit of a soft spot for them.

Finding the Waxing Gibbous is one thing, but mastering it is a different beast. To make the most of it, you’ll need to learn how to make the most of its unique effect every time it procs. It forced me to change my playstyle, but it was a gamechanger once I got used to it, and I cannot recommend it enough.

