Diablo 4 offers plenty of Aspects to collect to use on your build, one of which is the Symbiotic Aspect.

In Diablo 4, Aspects are used to add additional effects to your items and gear to provide significant boosts, helping you to create the very best build and allowing you to face off against some of the game’s hardest bosses.

The majority of Aspects are easy to find and come as rewards for first-time completion of dungeons in the game, but there are others that are harder to get your hands on.

One of them is the Symbiotic Aspect, and you can find everything you need about this Legendary Druid Aspect below.

What is the Symbiotic Aspect in Diablo 4?

Only Druids can use the Symbiotic Aspect. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Symbiotic Aspect is a Legendary Aspect in Diablo 4 that is exclusive to the Druid class. It has the affix: “When the Nature’s Fury Key Passive triggers a free skill, your non-Ultimate Cooldowns of the opposite type are reduced by [four to eight] seconds.”

Using the Symbiotic Aspect in Diablo 4 can increase the survivability of your Druid build, allowing you to go toe-to-toe with the enemy for longer without the need to pop a healing potion.

A heads up—this Utility Aspect can only be printed on Shields, Helmets, Chest Armor, Amulets, Gloves, and Boots.

How to get the Symbiotic Aspect in Diablo 4

Unlike other Aspects in Diablo 4, there is no specific item to farm or Dungeon to complete to unlock this aspect. Instead, the Symbiotic Aspect has a chance of randomly appearing on Legendary item drops.

If you are looking to farm Legendary items, I recommend focusing on Helltide events and collecting 175 Abherrant Cinders, then locating the Tortured Gift of Mystery and opening the chest.

If a Helltide event isn’t active, or you want an alternative, Nightmare Dungeons offer higher chances of Legendary items dropping due to the number of enemies and the fact they are often quicker to find and complete than World Events and World Bosses.

The World Event route offers another chance to get Legendary items via the use of the Obols you earn from completing them. You can then use the Obols in a gamble to get a legendary at the Purveyor of Curiosities.

As a Utility Aspect, your best bet at grabbing a Symbiotic Aspect is to use your Obols to purchase boots, as these can only have either Mobility or Utility Aspects.

Once you find a Legendary with the Symbiotic Aspect, you can either equip it or extract the Aspect at an Occultist to add to a piece of gear better suited for your build.

