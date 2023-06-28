How to get the Flesh Rending Aspect in Diablo 4

Your Diablo 4 Necromancer build is only as good as your Aspects, and the Flesh-Rending Aspect is one of the best in the game.

The Flesh-Rending Aspect has a powerful ability in Diablo 4 because it keeps your Essence (MP) constantly regenerating, allowing you to continue to use your most powerful Necromancer abilities.

When using the Flesh-Rending Aspect on a Necromancer build, every time you spawn a corpse with a Decompose ability, you will gain 20 Essence. That’s essential in a Decompose build for any Necro.

Here’s how to bring your Decompose Necromancer build to the next level in Diablo 4.

How to get Flesh-Rending Aspect in Diablo 4

The Flesh-Rending Aspect can be earned by completing the Nostrava Deepwood dungeon. Doing so will unlock the Aspect for your account, so even if you’re not playing on a Necromancer just yet, you can unlock it for any future Necro characters that you play with.

The Aspect can also be extracted from a Legendary item that randomly drops with it included. You can do this by taking the item to an Occultist and paying a fee. Keep in mind that this will destroy the item that the Aspect is on, but you will then be able to imprint it on another piece of gear.

Where is the Nostrava Deepwood dungeon in Diablo 4?

The dungeon is found west of Kyovashad, and due north from Nostrava. The image above marks where the dungeon can be found.

How to complete Nostrava Deepwood dungeon in Diablo 4

Nostrava Deepwood is a relatively simple dungeon in Diablo 4. When you enter, you must first clear out the area of all enemies, including things like skeletons, wargs, and wood wraiths.

Once that’s completed, a barrier will be taken down and you can move to the northwest area of the map. Here, a Skeletal Construct elite will spawn, along with more adds. Kill them and continue on into the next area, the Treebones Glade.

This is the final area of the dungeon, and your goal is to kill three Treebones. These are big, tough, skeleton elites that are marked with the skull icon on your minimap. Hunt all three down and the Aspect will finally be yours.

