How to get the Edgemaster’s Aspect in Diablo 4

Aspects complete builds in Diablo 4. Your gameplay experience can completely change with the proper aspect, and the Edgemaster’s Aspect has been a solid choice for damage dealers.

Since all the Diablo 4 classes can use the Edgemaster’s Aspect and players can get it without relying on RNG, it has found itself in a fair number of builds. While most aspects in Diablo 4 are randomly extracted from legendary items, players can get a few of them directly from completing dungeons.

Where to get the Edgemaster’s Aspect in Diablo 4?

You can unlock the Edgemaster’s Aspect after clearing the Oldstones dungeon in Scosglen, The Downs.

Teleport to the “Under the Fat Goose Inn” or “Tirmair” waypoints.

Head to the northeastern part of The Downs region.

Enter the Oldstones dungeon and complete it to get the Edgemaster’s Aspect.

The Oldstones dungeon on the map. Image via MapGenie The Oldstone dungeon entrance. Screenshot by Dot Esports

Alternatively, the Edgemaster’s Aspect can also be extracted from legendary items, but this method heavily relies on luck.

The Edgemaster’s Aspect’s effect in Diablo 4

When the Edgemaster’s Aspect is equipped in Diablo 4, it allows skills to deal up to 10-to-20 percent more damage based on a character’s available Primary Resource at the time of casting. The word “resources” was used to describe Essence, Spirit, or Mana.

Though there were other Aspects that we would like to use on our Sorcerer, most could only be unlocked through extracting legendaries. Until we find the Aspect of Fortune, we decided to settle with the Edgemaster’s Aspect, which has been a nice damage boost.

