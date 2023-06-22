How to get the Aspect of Exposed Flesh in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Exposed Flesh has an almost mythical character in the collective creed of advanced Diablo 4 Necromancers. Followers of Rathma who are still trying to find this Aspect speak of it with the same incredulity they’d use to talk about a secret cow level, usually even doubting its existence. Those who own it treat it with the solemnity and respect that stems from countless hours of fruitless farming.

If you’ve heard about the Aspect of Exposed Flesh, odds are you’re either trying to track it down or you’re glad you already have yours.

After taking down Lilith, imprisoning Mephisto, gathering Paragon Points, and surviving loads of Nightmare Dungeons, odds are the crowning achievement of any Bone Necromancer will be finding a copy of this Aspect in the wild. Sure, any class can understand the joy in finally finding the right item that fits their build, but only Bone Necromancers will understand the struggle of trying to keep their Essence topped up—and the joy when that blue pool keeps on filling itself up.

The Aspect of Exposed Flesh is one of the best ways to regenerate Essence for Necromancers, and it should be high on top of the list of Aspects to chase. It’s so rare, though, that finding it may feel like the Diablo 4 equivalent of winning the lottery (and you’ve probably spent enough Murmuring Obols to bury half of Sanctuary in them).

What does the Resource Aspect of Exposed Flesh do in Diablo 4?

The Aspect of Exposed Flesh has a 10 percent chance of granting you anywhere between 30 and 50 Essence when you hit Vulnerable enemies with Bone abilities. Since Necromancers have easy access to Vulnerable through Corpse Tendrils, Bone Spear, Ghastly Bone Prison, and Bone Splinters, you’ll have plenty of opportunities to proc its amazing effect.

Yup. The Aspect of Exposed Flesh is that good—and that’s even before taking into account its potential synergies. And trust us, there are lots of them.

The Aspect of Exposed Flesh is essential for sustain in Necromancer builds. Screenshot by Dot Esports

We’ve had tremendous success by pairing the Aspect of Exposed Flesh with the Aspect of the Umbral, which restores one to four essence whenever we crowd control an enemy. Corpse Tendrils is the cheapest source of crowd control in most Necromancer builds since it applies a slow and a stun, and you can use it to synergize with both of those Aspects. The slow and stun can proc Aspect of the Umbral, giving you a good deal of Essence on each cast. When morphed into Plagued Corpse Tendrils, you’ll also make enemies vulnerable for three seconds, which allows you to proc the Aspect of Exposed Flesh on Lucky Hits.

We also use the Aspect of Grasping Veins for a critical boost whenever we cast Corpse Tendrils (which is often), and that’s been a winning strategy for us so far. That Aspect is also one of the most impressive Necromancer Aspects, and you get a base version of it from a dungeon. You can even throw in a Splintering Aspect for good measure if you’re running Bone Spear. This combo was powerful enough to make clanmates call our Necromancer when they need a delete button for a boss. Sure, we’re slow and pretty much everything is dead by the time we get there, but what isn’t dead gets destroyed quickly.

If you’re using Bone builds, this Aspect also synergizes perfectly with the Serration passive, the Aspect of Serration, and Paragon Points, which all line up to grant you huge amounts of critical damage and tremendous benefits for keeping yourself topped up on Essence (you know, other than the obvious “being able to cast your skill” bit).

Where to find the Aspect of Exposed Flesh in Diablo 4

The Aspect of Exposed Flesh can only be obtained through sheer luck, and though its drop rate isn’t friendly, you’re looking at one of the most powerful Necromancer Aspects.

We were lucky enough to score a perfect roll of it in our first drop (at level 74, so it may take some time to get any roll at all).

The somewhat bright news is, this Aspect drops exclusively on rings. If you’re looking to score a copy of it, make sure to spend your Murmuring Obols into rings for a chance of getting it, or you hunt down Helltide chests that focus on Rings. Though this narrows down its pool, it’s still a pretty rare Aspect, and you should keep it in your back pocket if you ever get one. It can also roll on any Legendary item, so it’s not like you’re chasing a Ring of Mendeln.

How to extract the Aspect of Exposed Flesh in Diablo 4

You can extract the Aspect of Exposed Flesh by bringing it to an Occultist in any major hub and selecting the Extract Aspect tab (the second one from the left). This will destroy the original item but will give you an Aspect that you can imprint into any ring you want. The amount of Essence restored is the random part of the roll, so you should aim for as close to 50 as you can. Though with how hard-to-find this item can be, it’s likely worth using whatever ring it came on until you’re more set in your build, or until you get a better one.

