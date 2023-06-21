Diablo 4 has a plethora of powerful items to improve your build and Penitent Greaves are a desirable item for many players.

Leaving a trail as you walk that Chills enemies behind you, the Penitent Greaves are crucial for anyone running a build in Diablo 4 that focuses on frost.

However, finding these unique boots are not an easy task. Thankfully, we’ve gathered all the information you need on how to get the Penitent Greaves right here.

What are Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4?

Penitent Greaves are a unique piece of armor in Diablo 4 that can be equipped by any class. It has the description: “Remorseful devotees of the Cathedral of Light might undertake a grueling pilgrimage, journeying across the frigid glacier known as the Serac Rapture. Only then may their gravest sins be forgiven.”

The Penitent Greaves comes with five affixes, increasing movement speed, dodge while evading, crowd control duration, and cold resistance, as well as reducing the duration of enemy slow effects.

Like all unique items, Penitent Greaves have an affix that cannot be found anywhere else in the game. It reads: “You leave behind a trail of frost that Chills enemies. You deal [seven to 10 percent] more damage to Chilled enemies.

How to get Penitent Greaves in Diablo 4

Random drops are part and parcel of Diablo 4 and you will have to rely on luck to get your hands on Penitent Greaves. For a chance at seeing the item drop, defeat enemies, loot chests and destroy items.

There are some requirements that must be met, however, as you must be in at least World Tier 3 to see unique items drop. If you haven’t got to World Tier 3 yet, you will be unable to find unique items in Diablo 4.

When in World Tier 3, the best method to farm unique items is to focus on Helltide events. Your focus should be to collect 175 Abherrant Cinders and find the Tortured Gift of mystery locations, as these chests have a high chance of dropping unique items.

To maximize your haul of Abherrant Cinders, focus your attention on defeating large groups of enemies and completing world events, as both result in numerous drops. You need to be careful, however, as any death will result in losing half of your Abherrant Cinders.

If there is not currently a Helltide event ongoing, I recommend switching your focus to Nightmare Dungeons. As these have plenty of enemies to defeat, your chances of unique drops are higher, and the completion rewards may also provide a unique item.

About the author