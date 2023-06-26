Players can find a plethora of powerful items to maximize their build in Diablo 4 and Necromancers should be on the hunt for Deathless Visage.

With an affix that provides additional AOE damage to the Bone Spear ability in Diablo 4, Deathless Visage should be top of the wishlist for anyone with a build that uses this ability.

Finding this piece of equipment is not an easy task, but we’re here to help with all the information you need on how to get Deathless Visage right here.

What is Deathless Visage in Diablo 4?

Deathless Visage is a unique helm in Diablo 4 that can only be used by the Necromancer class. It has the description: “Rathma is endless. He was the first Ancient, and will remain at the end. He is the master of the Great Crucle of Being. When Death comes for him, why should he fear it? – Vantus, Acolyte of Rathma.”

Deathless Visage comes with four affixes, which increase armor, Physical Damage, Critical Strike Damage for Bone Skills, and Maximum Essence.

Like all unique items, Deathless Visage has an additional affix that cannot be found anywhere else in the game. It reads: “Bone Spear leaves behind echoes as it travels that explode, dealing [X] damage.”

How to get Deathless Visage in Diablo 4

Players who have experience with Diablo 4 will not be surprised to hear that Deathless Visage, like other unique items, is a random drop and you will have to rely on luck to get your hands on this powerful piece of armor.

Unique items have a chance of dropping after enemies are defeated, chests are looted and items are destroyed, though there are numerous ways of increasing your chances of having a unique drop.

Some requirements must be met first, however, as you must be in at least World Tier 3 to see unique items drop. If you haven’t achieved that step yet, you will be unable to find any unique items in Diablo 4.

When in World Tier 3, the best method we have found to farm uniques is to focus on Helltide events. Specifically, you should collect 175 Abherrant Cinders and find the Tortured Gift of Mystery locations.

To maximize your haul of Abherrant Cinders, you should defeat large groups of enemies and complete world events, both of which provide numerous drops. Tread with caution, however, as death will result in losing half of your Abherrant Cinders.

If there is not a Helltide event ongoing, I recommend switching your attention to Nightmare Dungeons, as they have plenty of enemies to defeat, with your chances of unique drops being higher, and the completion reward provides another chance at a unique item.

About the author