How to get and use the Scroll of Escape in Diablo 4

Dying in Diablo 4 is part and parcel when playing the game, though there is a way to stop this by using the Scroll of Escape.

The Scroll of Escape is a powerful item that prevents a player’s death in Diablo 4, instead removing them from the battle and transporting them to safety in the nearest town.

Given the Butcher can spawn in any dungeon at any time in Diablo 4, the Scroll of Escape is the perfect safety net if you encounter this powerful boss, but can be used in any situation.

Here’s everything you need to know about the Scroll of Escape.

What is the Scroll of Escape in Diablo 4?

The Scroll of Escape is a necessary companion. Screenshot by Dot Esports.

The Scroll of Escape is a unique item in Diablo 4 and is only available in the game’s Hardcore mode. If you are not playing Hardcore, you will not be able to find this item.

In Hardcore mode, the Scroll of Escape is an invaluable item that can save you from permanent death or prevent losing your character in the event of a disconnect from the Diablo 4 servers.

That makes the Scroll of Escape a crucial piece of equipment for any Hardcore player, with a number of players losing hours of progress due to a disconnect.

How to get the Scroll of Escape in Diablo 4

To get the Scroll of Escape in Diablo 4, players must simply kill enemies and hope that RNG looks kindly upon them. The drop rate for the item is low, however, so it is down to pure luck.

On top of this, you must be at least level 20 to have a chance of seeing the Scroll of Escape drop.

Remember, you must be in the Hardcore mode to have the chance of seeing a Scroll of Escape drop because this item is unique to Diablo 4’s permadeath mode.

How to use the Scroll of Escape in Diablo 4

Players can place the Scroll of Escape in their Emote Wheel and use it like any emote or quick action, but the best approach is to keep a Scroll of Escape in your consumables tab.

If you exit the game during battle or suffer a disconnect, the Scroll of Escape will automatically be used. Upon re-entering the game, the item will not be in your consumables tab and you will have been transported to the nearest city.

You will also teleport to the nearest city if you choose to use the Scroll of Escape manually.

