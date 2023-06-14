The Swamp’s Protection has been one of the few quests in Diablo 4 that consistently leaves players scratching their heads.

Though it looks like a simple errand quest, Diablo 4 has been reporting difficulties while trying to finish the Swamp’s Protection. Many events in Diablo 4 are triggered by a series of events, but during my playtests, I managed to replicate the bandit bug.

Fortunately, this minor inconvenience has a relatively simple fix.

How to fix The Swamp’s Protection bandit camp bug in Diablo 4

The Swamp’s Protection bug happens when players advance to the quest’s “Find the Bandit Camp” stage. The bug causes the Bandit Camp to be empty, and here’s how you can fix it.

Move around the Bandit Camp’s territory and take out all the enemy mobs you can find.

Ensure that there are no enemy mobs remaining at the Bandit Camp.

Once the camp is free of mobs, teleport to a nearby waypoint.

Return to the bandit camp on foot, and don’t use your mount.

Upon your second arrival at the Bandit Camp, all the bandits should appear on their own. I hope that’s the case for you.

How to do The Swamp’s Protection side quest in Diablo 4

The Swamp’s Protection quest location. Screenshot by Dot Esports

The Swamp’s Protection quest is located just west of Hawezar. The map screenshot I’ve put above this very sentence should give you an idea of where you need to go to do this side quest.

Here’s how to complete The Swamp’s Protection in Diablo 4.

Start the quest by speaking to Timue in Blightmarsh, Hawezar. Pick up Timue’s gifts for the infected from the chest behind him. Find Baridan, Duraya, and Raldin in the marked locations on the map. Head to the Bandit Camp to clear out all the bandits and return to Timue.

Unless the bandit bug disrupts your progress, The Swamp’s Protection is one of the easier quests to complete in Diablo 4.

