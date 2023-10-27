How to complete the Battle of Fear and Faith in Diablo 4

Diablo 4 season two, Season of Blood, has many new seasonal quests including Battle of Fear and Faith. However, unlike the other quests this season, this one is very easy to complete, and you can get highly desired rewards by doing so.

Here’s how to complete the Battle of Fear and Faith mission in Diablo 4.

Diablo 4 Season 2: Battle of Faith and Fear quest guide

Battle of Faith and Fear is the seventh seasonal quest in season two of Diablo 4, and it can be broken down into two main parts: Starting the quest by heading to Kyovashad and talking to Erys outside the Cathedral, and completing the quest by stopping a Blood Harvest event, and talking to Erys in Ked Bardu.

How to start the Battle of Faith and Fear quest

Erys is the one you speak to to start and complete this quest. Image via Blizzard

After completing the sixth seasonal quest, Wolves at the Door, you will start the Battle of Faith and Fear quest. Your first objective is to navigate to Kyovashad and talk to the Vampire Hunter, Erys, at the foot of the Cathedral’s stairs.

After talking to her, she will give you the choice of completing one of two objectives. However, you should choose the “seek out and stop the Blood Harvest” objective as it’s the quickest and easiest.

This is because it counts towards the Hunter’s Acclaim Board and you can still get Potent Blood, Seeker’s Keys for the chests, and an abundance of loot from the elite vampires, all while counting for the Tree of Whispers. It’s basically killing six vampires with one stake. I’m all for efficiency and loot!

However, you can choose the second objective—to complete all the Chapter Three Seasonal Journal tasks. It’s much more tedious and less fun than the Blood Harvest event, so I went with option one.

How to complete the Battle of Faith and Fear quest

Once you have selected the “stop the Blood Harvest” objective, you need to follow these steps to complete the Battle of Faith and Fear quest:

Locate a Blood Harvest event on the map. Blood Harvest events have green icons on the map.

.The Blood Harvest event. Screenshot by Dot Esports via Blizzard

Participate in the Blood Harvest until your objective bar is full. A few of the tasks you can complete in the Blood Harvest event include the following: Using 15 Blood Lures at a Blood Alter to summon Blood Seekers Free prisoners Destroy Monument of Bones Laying souls to rest Burning Corpse Piles Completing the Tree of Whispers tasks

Speak to Erys in Ked Bardu to complete the Battle of Fear and Faith seasonal quest.

Once you’ve completed this quest, you’ll obtain a Potent Blood cache, which you can use to level up or unlock your Vampiric Powers and continue with the seasonal quests.

